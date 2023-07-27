Apr 25, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics play-by-play commentator on NBC Sports Boston, Mike Gorman smiles as he walks along the court before game five of the 2023 NBA playoffs between the Boston Celtics and the Atlanta Hawks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

On Thursday, Mike Gorman announced that the 2023-24 NBA season would be his final one behind the microphone.

Gorman has called Boston Celtics games for the last 43 years, debuting in 1981.

“Being the play-by-play voice of the iconic Boston Celtics since 1981 has been a true honor and privilege,” said Gorman. “When I started on the broadcast team 43 years ago, I could not have dreamed what an amazing journey this would be. A world-class organization like the Boston Celtics and a television partnership which evolved over the years, ultimately allowing me the opportunity to be a part of NBC Sports Boston. Both organizations have been so much more than a job to me, they have been a family and allowed me to meet so many amazing people and forge lifelong friendships. There are so many people to thank for their support, encouragement and guidance over the years. Family, friends, industry contacts, colleagues, peers and many more. So thankful for all of you and a special thanks to the fans. Celtics Nation… you are the best and there is no other group of dedicated fans I would have chosen to take this ride with. I very much look forward to my final season with all of you — and thank you again for allowing me to be a part of your lives.”

NBC Sports Boston and the Celtics both praised Gorman’s career in statements.

“Mike has made an incredible impact on NBC Sports Boston and I’m in awe of his amazing 43 year broadcast career as the voice of the Boston Celtics,” said Chris Wayland, President and GM, Boston Owned Properties & Regional Sports Networks, NBCUniversal. “He is a true professional and I believe the best TV play-by-play voice in basketball over the course of his storied career. “The voice of the Boston Celtics’ will continue to be synonymous with Mike’s name and he will forever be connected to many of the franchise’s greatest plays and moments in history – moments that we will be sure to remember on NBC Sports Boston throughout his final season with us and beyond. While we will undoubtedly miss Mike dearly in future seasons, he is beloved by all of us here at NBC Sports Boston and he will always be an important part of our family.” “For 43 years Mike Gorman has been an integral part of what makes the Celtics so special to our fans,” said Boston Celtics Team President, Rich Gotham. “His understated, perfectly timed commentary, subtle humor, and trademark ‘Got it!’ call are ingrained in the fabric of Celtics basketball. It’s been a privilege for all of us at the Celtics who have had the chance to work alongside Mike, a true professional and a class act on and off the court. His presence will be missed behind the mic, but he’ll always be a part of the Celtics family.”

The release from NBC Sports Boston announcing Gorman’s retirement notes that he will be “honored and celebrated” this upcoming season.

In Boston, Gorman worked alongside analyst Tommy Heinsohn from his 1981 debut through Heinsohn’s death in 2020.

Additionally, Gorman called college basketball for ESPN (the Big Monday Big East game of the week) and CBS (notably, the NCAA Tournament in the 1990s) and worked various events at several Summer Olympics for NBC.

Gorman will definitely be missed, but we’re glad he’s able to get a proper farewell from the Celtics and their fans.

