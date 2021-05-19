Turner Sports dropped a welcome surprise on fans Wednesday when they announced that Mike Fratello and Marv Albert would reunite to call Thursday’s Wizards-Pacers Eastern Conference play-in game.

Marv Albert & Mike Fratello to call @Pacers vs. @WashWizards Play-In – East No. 8 seed on the line – tomorrow, Thursday, May 20, at 8 p.m. ET One-hour pregame show to include unveiling of 2021 NBA Awards finalists, beginning at 7 p.m. Full release: https://t.co/S6zPwdaG14 — TurnerSportsPR (@TurnerSportsPR) May 19, 2021

Albert and Fratello have a long history working together, and reuniting them in the booth prior to Albert’s retirement at the end of this season was an academic move.

Yeah, neither man has their fastball anymore, but nostalgia is always fun, especially when you get down to a broadcaster’s final games.

Turner hasn’t announced its plans for the remainder of the Eastern Conference Playoffs with respect to broadcast assignments.

[Turner Sports]