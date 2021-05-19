NBATurnerBy Joe Lucia on

Turner Sports dropped a welcome surprise on fans Wednesday when they announced that Mike Fratello and Marv Albert would reunite to call Thursday’s Wizards-Pacers Eastern Conference play-in game.

Albert and Fratello have a long history working together, and reuniting them in the booth prior to Albert’s retirement at the end of this season was an academic move.

Yeah, neither man has their fastball anymore, but nostalgia is always fun, especially when you get down to a broadcaster’s final games.

Turner hasn’t announced its plans for the remainder of the Eastern Conference Playoffs with respect to broadcast assignments.

