Photo Credit: The Mike Francesa Podcast on YouTube

The Knicks are captivating New York, but Mike Francesa doesn’t believe the New York media is returning the favor by doing the Knicks much justice.

New York is divided when it comes to the Jets and Giants, they’re split on the Mets and Yankees, and even the Rangers and Islanders. The Brooklyn Nets have their fanbase, but the city is undoubtedly dominated by the Knicks more than any other professional sports team in the area. When the Knicks are good, everyone is interested, and as they get closer to ending their 53-year championship drought, it’s all anyone wants to talk about. But at a minimum, Mike Francesa wants you to know what you’re talking about.

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“It’s so silly,” Francesa complained. “All the local news shows want to get involved in all the Knick mania and all the craziness, but you would think they would rely on not just their No. 1 sportscaster that they have who deliverers the 11 o’clock news to you, the Bruce Becks of the world. You would think they would use their secondary and tertiary people in that role to report. They put people out there who obviously don’t know if it’s blown up or has feathers! And also, couldn’t name two Knicks at gunpoint. And they’re reporting on the game.”

Local news channels might not have an entire team of sports anchors and reporters available the way they used to. And when those same local news channels are trying to have as many stories on the Knicks as possible, there will be anchors or reporters covering those stories who don’t have a sports background.

“You gotta do better,” Francesa continued. “If I can’t trust you on this story to get anything right…when something happens, how much can I trust the reporting when you’re putting someone on the Knicks who doesn’t know anything about basketball and has no idea who’s on the team!”

Francesa took issue with those reporters getting basic facts wrong about the Knicks, claiming he was watching one local news network after Game 1, and they botched the final score and other stats while rolling highlights.

“It’s ridiculous,” Francesa ranted. “They had no idea! They had the final score wrong, they had the halftime score wrong. It was unbelievable! You gotta do better.”

Lucky for Knicks fans, they don’t have to rely on local news networks for coverage of their favorite team during this Finals run. MSG Networks has offered exceptional pre and postgame coverage of the Knicks throughout the playoffs led by Bill Pidto, Alan Hahn, Wally Szczerbiak, Monica McNutt, and Alex Monaco. And if that’s not enough, even Francesa has been offering his own postgame show after every playoff game.