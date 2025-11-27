Edit by Liam McGuire

It’s hard to have a discussion about the state of the NBA in 2025 without the words “load management” coming up at some point. The topic has programmed endless debate show and podcast segments, and has no doubt led to a steady stream of questions from reporters towards coaches.

So when New York Knicks head coach Mike Brown realized a couple of his regular questioners were absent at his latest press conference, he took the opportunity to defend load management in a rather poignant way.

Mike Brown wants to know where @Krisplashed and @JLEdwardsIII are “We hope your holiday management is going well. All the hard-working journalists miss you…not entirely…Hopefully you’ll catch up with us after your holiday management” pic.twitter.com/alEcrFFPaG — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) November 26, 2025

“Are Kristian [Winfield] and James [L. Edwards III], are they on load management?” Brown asked the journalists who were present at his Wednesday press conference. “What is it for them tonight?”

“Holiday management,” one reporter can be heard replying.

“Holiday management. Holiday management,” an amused Brown repeated. “…We don’t get those.” The Knicks coach then addressed the two reporters by looking directly into the camera. “James, Kristian, I hope your holiday management is going well. We miss you. All the hard-working journalists miss you guys. And hopefully you guys will catch up with us after your holiday management. Thank you.”

One journalist quickly corrected Brown, telling the coach that they do not miss their absent colleagues.

“You’re not missed entirely, by everybody,” Brown said laughing.

It’s a fair point. Players are frequently criticized for taking games off, but normal people take days off all the time. And athletes aren’t exactly afforded the opportunity to take holidays off in the first place.

The best part of this whole situation, however, was that the fellow journalist threw his peers straight under the bus. Most sports journalists go into the field knowing they’ll be working plenty of nights, weekends, and holidays. It’s part of the gig. On the rare occasion you do get those days off, no one will blame you for taking them. But the reporters who are working will surely take the opportunity to jab you for it, as is their right and obligation.

Brown, for his part, has earned that right too.