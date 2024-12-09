Photo credit: NBA

No, your TV isn’t broken, Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown really said the word “possession” 26 straight times during his postgame press conference.

The Kings are red hot on offense right now, topping the Utah Jazz by a score of 141-97 Sunday night and making it two straight games of scoring at least 140 points. What’s going so right with the Kings? Well, Brown can sum that up for you in one word. After the win over Utah, Brown praised his players for starting to recognize they don’t need to chase big plays every “possession.”

Mike Brown really gets his point across after the @SacramentoKings big win! 😅 pic.twitter.com/0dpggHdojN — NBA (@NBA) December 9, 2024



“We don’t need the home run steal. We don’t need the home run three,” Brown said. “We just need to be methodical by stacking or playing the right way possession after possession…”

And then he did it. The Kings head coach made everyone think there was some sort of glitch. Either with Brown, their TVs, their phones or with whatever they were using to watch him say “possession after possession” 26 times before he finally broke character. Which begs the question, what happened on the 27th possession of the game?

It was 26 times and 31 seconds of “possession after possession” from Brown. That must have made for one for heckuva pregame speech for the Kings. But you can’t argue with the results. Two wins and 281 points later, Brown has his players doing something right possession after possession after possession after possession…

[NBA]