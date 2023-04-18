Nearly four weeks after saying he was taking time off and pursuing a broadcasting career, Notre Dame men’s basketball head coach Mike Brey is supposedly doing something else.

According to South Bend Tribune’s Tom Noie, and confirmed by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Brey will be going to the Atlanta Hawks. Noie reported that Brey had already bought a house in the Atlanta area.

Multiple sources tell @SBTribune that former @NDmbb coach Mike Brey plans to join Atlanta Hawks as assistant coach for Quin Snyder next season. No college head coaching job. No TV. Brey has bought a house in ATL … will be escaping snowy South Bend in mid-May. — Tom Noie (@tnoieNDI) April 17, 2023

As @tnoieNDI reported, former Notre Dame coach Mike Brey will join Atlanta coach Quin Snyder’s staff next year. No specific role has been finalized, nor will until after this season, sources tell ESPN. Brey, who has a 30-year history with Snyder, visited with the Hawks in March. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 18, 2023

This is a pivot, given Brey’s recent comments about getting into broadcasting. After resigning from Notre Dame in January, Brey told ESPN’s Pete Thamel in March that he wasn’t offered the South Florida job and planned to go into broadcasting.

Brey was a studio analyst during the Sweet 16 round at the 2019 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. After that, it seemed like Brey was set to do something similar, but something must’ve changed in the past month.

Hawks head coach Quin Snyder has a connection with Brey that has lasted for the past 35 years. Brey was an assistant coach to Snyder back in the 1980s when Snyder played at Duke. Brey and Snyder haven’t coached together.

The Hawks are currently in the NBA playoffs as the No. 7 seed going up against the Boston Celtics. The Celtics are up 1-0 as Game 2 takes place Tuesday in Boston.

[Tom Noie/Adrian Wojnarowski]