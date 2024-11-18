Anderson Cooper and Mike Breen

After seeing Mike Breen and Anderson Cooper in the same place at the same time, we can put to rest any rumors about the doppelgangers being the same person.

Cooper was sitting courtside at Madison Square Garden during the New York Knicks-Brooklyn Nets game Sunday night. And as MSG’s broadcast scanned Celebrity Row, Breen told a story about the time he was almost mistaken for Cooper.

There’s definitely a resemblance pic.twitter.com/aT43JU6AE1 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 18, 2024

“There’s Anderson Cooper, here with his family,” Breen noted as MSG showed the CNN host. “So, Clyde, one time I’m walking into a restaurant in New York and as I’m walking in, these two guys are walking out and one guy says while pointing to me, ‘Hey, that’s Anderson Cooper.’ The other guy goes, ‘No, that dudes too old to be Anderson Cooper.’ I went from, ‘I’ll take that!’ To, crushing.”

First of all, not being able to identify Mike Breen is a bad job by those two New Yorkers. Second, Don’t feel bad, Mike. There’s definitely a resemblance. To be clear, Breen is 63 years old and Cooper is 57. So Breen is older, but definitely not too old to be confused for the political commentator. Maybe the restaurant had poor lighting.

Two media stars with similar statures, hair color and glasses. It might not be the uncanny resemblance that Knicks studio analyst Wally Szczerbiak has with Derek Zoolander, but Breen and Cooper are pretty close.

[MSG]