Nov 5, 2023; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) shoots over Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl (19) in the second half at the Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Veteran broadcaster Mike Breen is not afraid to admit it—he’s still struggling to pronounce Victor Wembanyama’s name.

The rookie phenom, the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s NBA Draft by the San Antonio Spurs, has been hailed as a generational talent that everybody is talking about.

Only when Breen talks about him, he says he is very careful in pronouncing his name. Wembanyama was born in France, but his name has Congolese origins.

Appearing on Thursday’s The Dan Patrick Show, Breen praised the host when he asked a question about the rookie.

“First off, I’m so impressed with how his name just rolls off your tongue so easily,” Breen told Patrick. “Because it didn’t work for me. For some reason, that name, I have to concentrate to say it.

“It’s like when Giannis [Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks star] came in, it took me about half a season before I felt comfortable saying ‘Antetokounmpo.’ And then finally I got it.”

Breen called the Spurs’ game against the New York Knicks Wednesday night, and admitted he might have stumbled once or twice with Wembanyama’s name.

“Last night, I’m saying almost like ‘Wem-ban-yam-a,’ and I think I said it wrong a few times, too. … It’s clear how you say it, it’s just a matter of saying it correctly,” Breen said.



While the 7-foot-4 phenom’s name can be a tongue-twister for some, his game speaks for itself. Breen said he was thrilled with the chance to call one of the rookie’s first NBA games.

“I felt like a kid on Christmas morning,” Breen said. “You just can’t wait to see somebody in person. … when you see him in person, you’re blown away by the size, the skill. …”

Breen has a new plan for the next Spurs game he calls.

“I think I’m going to go with ‘Wemby’ next time I do a game,” he joked.

[Dan Patrick Show]