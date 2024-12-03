Credit: MSG Network

New York Knicks fans were delighted to see MSG Network play-by-play announcer Mike Breen return alongside analyst Walt “Clyde” Frazier on Sunday night for their game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

It was Breen’s first game back following an unplanned absence last Wednesday. Breen was scheduled to call the Thanksgiving-eve game between the Knicks and Dallas Mavericks for ESPN, but was replaced last-minute by Mavs play-by-play voice Mark Followill.

Dallas Mavericks play-by-play announcer Mark Followill is calling Knicks-Mavs tonight for ESPN in the absence of Mike Breen pic.twitter.com/ggItfRuOvt — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 28, 2024

An ESPN source told Awful Announcing that something had come up with Breen that caused him to be unable to call the game. Followill was able to pinch-hit alongside ESPN analyst Stephanie White, who was originally set to call the game with Breen.

Whatever kept Breen out last week won’t have him missing any extended time. According to a press release issued by ESPN on Monday, Breen is scheduled to call Friday’s game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics alongside analysts Doris Burke and Richard Jefferson. Cassidy Hubbarth will work the sidelines.

It seems that ESPN is zeroing in on Jefferson for the third chair beside Breen and Burke on the network’s lead NBA team. Last month, ESPN announced that Jefferson would join the duo for the NBA Cup Championship. The network has yet to officially announce who will call the NBA Finals this season.

[ESPN PR]