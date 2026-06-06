Credit: ESPN on ABC

The New York Knicks have taken a commanding 2-0 series lead over the San Antonio Spurs in the 2026 NBA Finals before even playing a home game. New York held off the Spurs 105-104 in a wild finish in San Antonio in Friday night’s Game 2.

The Knicks blew a 14-point lead late in the fourth quarter, with the Spurs taking a 104-102 lead with 57.3 seconds remaining on an and-one from superstar Victor Wembanyama.

Mike Breen had the ESPN on ABC play-by-play call.

WEMBY AND-1 FOR THE LEAD! SPURS 104

KNICKS 102 UNDER A MINUTE TO PLAY IN GAME 2 🍿 pic.twitter.com/3dxElSczXd — NBA (@NBA) June 6, 2026

“Wemby insiiiide… layup is good! AND THE FOUL! SPURS REGAIN THE LEAD! THEIR FIRST LEAD OF THE SECOND HALF!”

With the game tied 104-104, Knicks star Jalen Brunson missed a jumper, and Wembanyama pulled down the rebound. But Wembanyama threw a pass to Stephon Castle, who wasn’t looking, and it resulted in a turnover with Brunson retrieving the ball. Brunson was fouled by Wembanyama and would go on to make one free throw to take a 105-104 lead.

WEMBY JUST THREW THE BALL AWAY WITH UNDER 10 SECONDS LEFT pic.twitter.com/b3O1RVZpkq — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) June 6, 2026

“STOLEN BY BRUNSON! AND KNOCKED DOWN BY WEMBY! BRUNSON WILL SHOOT FREE THROWS WITH 9.5 REMAINING! OH, WHAT A TURNAROUND IN THAT SEQUENCE!”

The Spurs had a chance to win the game, but Wembanyama missed a jumper and time ran out, giving the Knicks a victory.

Here’s Breen’s call of the final play:

Mike Breen: “IT’S OVER! IT’S OVER! THE KNICKS SURVIVE! THIS MAGIC CARPET RIDE CONTINUES!… THEY LEAD 2-0 HERE IN THESE NBA FINALS! EIGHT STRAIGHT ROAD WINS IN THESE PLAYOFFS!… ONE OF THE GREAT PLAYOFF RUNS IN THE HISTORY OF THE NBA CONTINUES!” 🏀🎙️ #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/jIfl9WA3tA — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 6, 2026

“IT’S OVER! IT’S OVER! THE KNICKS SURVIVE! THIS MAGIC CARPET RIDE CONTINUES! THIRTEEN STRAIGHT VICTORIES, AND THEY LEAD 2-0 HERE IN THESE NBA FINALS! EIGHT STRAIGHT ROAD WINS IN THESE PLAYOFFS! THEY BLEW A 14-POINT LEAD HERE IN THE FOURTH QUARTER, AND COME BACK AND WIN IT IN THE FINAL SECONDS! AND ONE OF THE GREAT PLAYOFF RUNS IN THE HISTORY OF THE NBA CONTINUES!”

Breen is the television play-by-play voice of the Knicks on the MSG Network, so it’s surely a thrill for New York’s fans that he’s the voice of the NBA Finals as the team searches for its first championship since 1973.