Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks are NBA champions for the first time since 1973, and they fittingly made it happen with another wild, late comeback in Game 5.

After a mind-blowing, historic comeback victory in Game 4, the Knicks erased a 16-point deficit on the road to take down the San Antonio Spurs 94-90 on Saturday night. Jalen Brunson led the way with a legendary effort, scoring 45 points and leading the way with big plays down the stretch en route to the NBA Finals MVP.

Mike Breen, who’s also the voice of the Knicks for MSG Network, had the ESPN on ABC television play-by-play call alongside Richard Jefferson and Tim Legler.

Here was Breen’s call of the final sequence in the Knicks’ title-clinching Game 5 win:

Mike Breen: “IT’S OVER! IT’S OVER! KNICK FANS, THIS IS NOT A DREAM! YOUR LONG, LONG WAIT HAS ENDED! GO AHEAD AND CRY! AFTER 53 YEARS, THE KNICKS ARE FINALLY NBA CHAMPIONS ONCE AGAIN!” 🏀🏆🎙️ pic.twitter.com/gQnLVkEZVF — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 14, 2026

Breen: “IT’S OVER! IT’S OVER! KNICK FANS, THIS IS NOT A DREAM! YOUR LONG, LONG WAIT HAS ENDED! GO AHEAD AND CRY! AFTER 53 YEARS, THE KNICKS ARE FINALLY NBA CHAMPIONS ONCE AGAIN!”

After the game, Jalen Brunson was shown embracing the moment with his father and Knicks assistant coach, Rick Brunson. Breen delivered a beautiful line:

Mike Breen: “You know, life is not perfect, but there are perfect moments. And there’s one right there.” 🏀🏆🎙️pic.twitter.com/iydffjFQiA https://t.co/PTwtzcxHaY — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 14, 2026

Breen: “You know, life is not perfect, but there are perfect moments. And there’s one right there.”

Tyler Murray is the radio voice for the Knicks, and here’s how it looked and sounded with his play-by-play commentary alongside Monica McNutt in the final moments of Game 5:

The Knicks radio announcers reacting to the final moments of Game 5, as Dylan Harper misses both free throws, OG Anunoby splits the clutch free throws, and the New York Knicks win a championship for the first time in 53 years pic.twitter.com/IiGdlUNXKG — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) June 14, 2026

Murray: “IT’S HAPPENING, KNICKS FANS! IT’S HAPPENING! IT’S BEEN 53 YEARS! BUT FOR THIS MOMENT, IT WAS WELL WORTH THE WAIT! A PLAYOFF RUN THAT WILL GO DOWN IN HISTORY, AND A TEAM THAT WILL LIVE FOREVER! NEXT STOP, THE CANYON OF HEROES! THE NEW YORK KNICKS ARE NBA CHAMPIONS!”

Marc Kestecher had the national play-by-play call for ESPN Radio alongside P. J. Carlesimo (who called out Spurs players for not staying on the court) and Doris Burke:

THE NEW YORK KNICKS ARE WORLD CHAMPIONS FOR THE FIRST TIME IN 53 YEARS!!! 🏆@marckestecher | @heydb pic.twitter.com/zeiIERo8m5 — ESPN Radio (@ESPNRadio) June 14, 2026

Kestecher: “It’s OVER! AT LONG LAST, FOR THE FIRST TIME IN 53 YARDS, THE NEW YORK KNICKS ARE THE WORLD CHAMPS! 53 SEASONS! A GENERATIONAL DROUGHT IS OVER! AND JALEN BRUNSON LEADS ‘EM, WITH 45 POINTS, EMBRACING HIS ASSISTANT COACH RICK IN TEARS! KNICKS 94, SAN ANTONIO 90! THE KNICKS ARE THE 2026 NBA CHAMPIONS!”