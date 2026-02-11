Screenshot from MSG

Mike Breen went three weeks without seeing the New York Knicks, and it only took one game for him to get tired of watching Karl-Anthony Towns complain.

Early in the fourth quarter of the Knicks matchup with the Indiana Pacers Tuesday night, Towns grabbed an offensive rebound, but had the ball swatted back at him by Jay Huff during his put back attempt. Immediately, Towns found the nearest official to whine and complain because a foul wasn’t called on Huff. And maybe Towns had a point, a foul probably could have been called on Huff. But even Mike Breen, who was calling his first Knicks game since Jan. 19, had seen enough of Towns complaining to the officials.

Mike Breen is FED UP with KAT complaining after every call. “Towns HAS to stop complaining….I agree sometimes he doesn’t get the benefit of the call, but it’s non stop.” pic.twitter.com/61qBnK2a1n — KNICKS BEAST (@KnicksBeast) February 11, 2026



“Towns has to stop complaining,” Breen said to Walt Frazier on the broadcast. “I agree, sometimes he doesn’t get the benefit of the calls, but it’s just, it’s nonstop. And officials aren’t going to listen to him because he does it after every call, or every non-call.”

Towns ultimately fouled out of the game in overtime as the Knicks went on to lose to Indiana, who entered the game with the worst record in the Eastern Conference. Towns is a big center who draws a lot of contact, but he doesn’t get a lot of calls. It’s frustrating for Towns, it’s frustrating for Knicks fans, but nothing is more frustrating than watching him complain to the officials over and over again. If Knicks fans are rolling their eyes every time Towns starts complaining, surely the refs are too.

As dominant as Towns can be, there are also times where he plays so sloppy and reckless that he’s more likely to get called for an offensive foul than he is to draw one. And when a call doesn’t go his way, Towns loses focus. It happened last season, it was an issue throughout the playoffs, and as Mike Breen learned Tuesday night, Towns hasn’t changed in the last three weeks.