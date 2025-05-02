Photo Credit: MSG

Thursday night’s loss to the New York Knicks ended the season for the Detroit Pistons. But in the first-round loss to the Knicks, Pistons coach J. B. Bickerstaff made quite an impression on Mike Breen.

Coming out of a commercial break, cameras showed Bickerstaff arguing with official Tony Brothers. That prompted Breen, calling the game for the Knicks on MSG, to say, “J. B. Bickerstaff just will not stop.” Breen then praised Bickerstaff, saying “This guy is a heck of a coach and what he did this year is miraculous,” before returning the focus to Bickerstaff’s argument with Brothers.

“I’ve been doing this over 30 years,” Breen said. “I don’t know if I’ve ever seen a coach argue this much, nonstop from the opening tip ’til now. If you talk to the players, Clyde, they’ll tell you this is part of why they love this guy. They say, ‘He’s a dog, like the players. He’s fighting for it like the players.’ But there comes a point where Tony Brothers is gonna say, another technical and you’re gone. It’s nonstop. It’s continuous.”

Bickerstaff has certainly been outspoken about how Detroit’s games were officiated — both during and after the games in question.