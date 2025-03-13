Credit: MSG Network

Probably the most famous call in all of sports right now is the Mike Breen ‘double bang’ and we got to witness another on Wednesday night thanks to Mikal Bridges and the New York Knicks.

Breen was calling the Knicks locally on MSG with the team traveling to the west coast on a road trip to face the Portland Trail Blazers. And even though the Blazers are well out of playoff contention, they took the fight to New York, taking the game into overtime.

Without superstar Jalen Brunson, it was Bridges who led the way for the Knicks with 33 points including the game winner in overtime. With the Knicks trailing by two in the dying seconds, Bridges launched an all or nothing three that found nothing but net for a dramatic victory. And Mike Breen was there with the perfect call.

BANG! BANG! 🚨 MIKAL BRIDGES BUZZER BEATER IN OT 🤯 pic.twitter.com/3vmZGFKBz4 — NBA TV (@NBATV) March 13, 2025

Breen has actually opened up about how he’s selective about when to break out the ‘double bang’ for certain moments, saying last year in an appearance on Pardon My Take, “I think if you do it too much, it wears out its welcome. So I’ve tried to be selective not just with a double bang but even just a regular bang, for an important point in the game.”

How famous is the ‘double bang’? There are YouTube compilations of all the times Mike Breen has broken out the call, usually for game winning situations. There are now only nine of them thanks to the Mikal Bridges buzzer beater in Portland that adds to one of the most elite collections in all of sports.