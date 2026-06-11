Mike Breen calls the insane New York Knicks comeback over the San Antonio Spurs in Game 4 of the NBA Finals. Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images; ESPN on ABC Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images; ESPN on ABC
By Matt Clapp on

The New York Knicks put together the biggest comeback in NBA Finals history to stun the San Antonio Spurs 107-106 in Game 4 on Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden. New York rallied from a 29-point deficit after San Antonio led 81-52 in the third quarter to take a 3-1 series lead in search of the franchise’s first NBA title since 1973.

Mike Breen, who’s also the voice of Knicks television games for the MSG Network, had the play-by-play duties for the ESPN on ABC broadcast of Game 4, and he delivered in a big way with his calls in the thrilling finish.

With just over two minutes remaining and the Spurs leading 104-100, Knicks star Jalen Brunson drained a three-pointer to make it a one-point game.

Breen: “Brunson fires up a three… PUTS IT IN! ONE-POINT GAME! THIS BUILDING IS SHAKING RIGHT NOW!”

Roughly a minute later, Brunson gave the Knicks their first lead of the game.

Breen: “Brunson, stutter dribble, drives inside, goes up, floater’s up… IT’S GOOD! THE KNICKS TAKE THE LEAD WITH 1:22 REMAINING!”

Trailing 106-105 with 5.7 seconds remaining, the Knicks ran an inbounds play for Brunson, who shot a long three-point try and missed, but OG Anunoby came flying in for an incredible go-ahead tip-in with 1.2 left on the clock. On the ensuing possession, the Knicks got the stop on defense to secure a historic comeback victory.

Breen’s call of the Anunoby tip-in featured a triple “IT’S GOOD!”

Breen: “Brunson gets it, fires up a three. Shot no good. The tip, IT’S GOOD! IT’S GOOD! IT’S GOOD! WITH 1.2 REMAINING! KNICKS TAKE THE LEAD! OG ANUNOBY! AND IT’S 107-106! BEDLAM HERE AT THE GARDEN! THEY CAN’T BELIEVE IT!

“THAT’S IT! IT’S OVER! THE GREATEST COMEBACK IN NBA PLAYOFF HISTORY! THE KNICKS PULL OFF A MIRACLE COMEBACK AND LEAD IT THREE GAMES TO ONE! NOW ONE WIN AWAY FROM A TITLE!”

After the game, Breen and color commentators Richard Jefferson and Tim Legler were still stunned.

“To quote the great Jack Buck, ‘I DON’T BELIEVE WHAT I JUST SAW!'” Breen said.

The Knicks will look to close out the series in Game 5 on Saturday night in San Antonio.

About Matt Clapp

Matt is an editor/writer at The Comeback and Awful Announcing.

He can be reached by email at mclapp@thecomeback.com.

View all posts by Matt Clapp