Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images; ESPN on ABC

The New York Knicks put together the biggest comeback in NBA Finals history to stun the San Antonio Spurs 107-106 in Game 4 on Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden. New York rallied from a 29-point deficit after San Antonio led 81-52 in the third quarter to take a 3-1 series lead in search of the franchise’s first NBA title since 1973.

Mike Breen, who’s also the voice of Knicks television games for the MSG Network, had the play-by-play duties for the ESPN on ABC broadcast of Game 4, and he delivered in a big way with his calls in the thrilling finish.

With just over two minutes remaining and the Spurs leading 104-100, Knicks star Jalen Brunson drained a three-pointer to make it a one-point game.

“THIS BUILDING IS SHAKING RIGHT NOW!” Jalen Brunson has MSG on their feet 🔥 pic.twitter.com/DvJd4SyJRs — ESPN (@espn) June 11, 2026

Breen: “Brunson fires up a three… PUTS IT IN! ONE-POINT GAME! THIS BUILDING IS SHAKING RIGHT NOW!”

Roughly a minute later, Brunson gave the Knicks their first lead of the game.

JALEN BRUNSON AGAIN. KNICKS HAVE THEIR FIRST LEAD OF THE GAME 🤯 GET TO ABC NOW. pic.twitter.com/SXzPmA6WbG — NBA (@NBA) June 11, 2026

Breen: “Brunson, stutter dribble, drives inside, goes up, floater’s up… IT’S GOOD! THE KNICKS TAKE THE LEAD WITH 1:22 REMAINING!”

Trailing 106-105 with 5.7 seconds remaining, the Knicks ran an inbounds play for Brunson, who shot a long three-point try and missed, but OG Anunoby came flying in for an incredible go-ahead tip-in with 1.2 left on the clock. On the ensuing possession, the Knicks got the stop on defense to secure a historic comeback victory.

Breen’s call of the Anunoby tip-in featured a triple “IT’S GOOD!”

“IT’S GOOD! IT’S GOOD! IT’S GOOD! WITH 1.2 REMAINING! KNICKS TAKE THE LEAD… BEDLAM HERE AT THE GARDEN! THEY CAN’T BELIEVE IT!” “THE GREATEST COMEBACK IN NBA PLAYOFF HISTORY! THE KNICKS PULL OFF A MIRACLE COMEBACK AND LEAD IT 3 GAMES TO 1!” Mike Breen on the call. 🏀🎙️🔥 pic.twitter.com/w9CEJieIOX — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 11, 2026

Breen: “Brunson gets it, fires up a three. Shot no good. The tip, IT’S GOOD! IT’S GOOD! IT’S GOOD! WITH 1.2 REMAINING! KNICKS TAKE THE LEAD! OG ANUNOBY! AND IT’S 107-106! BEDLAM HERE AT THE GARDEN! THEY CAN’T BELIEVE IT!

“THAT’S IT! IT’S OVER! THE GREATEST COMEBACK IN NBA PLAYOFF HISTORY! THE KNICKS PULL OFF A MIRACLE COMEBACK AND LEAD IT THREE GAMES TO ONE! NOW ONE WIN AWAY FROM A TITLE!”

After the game, Breen and color commentators Richard Jefferson and Tim Legler were still stunned.

Mike Breen: “To quote the great Jack Buck, ‘I DON’T BELIEVE WHAT I JUST SAW!'” https://t.co/KxDYnj3EME pic.twitter.com/Mv66GjxkKX — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 11, 2026

“To quote the great Jack Buck, ‘I DON’T BELIEVE WHAT I JUST SAW!'” Breen said.

The Knicks will look to close out the series in Game 5 on Saturday night in San Antonio.