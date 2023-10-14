Mike Breen yells “bang!” for Lakers fan

ESPN NBA play-by-play commentator Mike Breen has become famous for his iconic “bang!” calls when a big shot goes down during a game. And this week, one young Los Angeles Lakers fan got to be on the receiving end of one of those calls.

During Friday night’s NBA preseason game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors, a young fan was participating in a contest on the court and he only had a few seconds to knock down a three-point shot in order to take home a prize. Breen was keenly aware of the situation.

“I want to yell ‘Bang!'” Breen said as the young fan attempted his shots. “Come on, bud.”

“That would be the highlight of this young man’s life,” said Doris Burke, who was calling the game alongside Breen.

Poetically, the fan gave Breen a chance to make the call, hitting a three-point shot just before the buzzer sounded.

“Bang! Way to go! We gotta find out his name, now!” Breen said. “How about that? At the buzzer! That was his final shot.”

The shot earned some recognition from Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis, as well, who celebrated from the sidelines. And perhaps they could have used the fan’s shooting on the court Friday night as the team fell 129-125.

