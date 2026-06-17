Credit: Run It Back

Michelle Beadle has no sympathy for the Knicks or their fans over Victor Wembanyama leaving the court without shaking hands after losing Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Beadle has seen no shortage of NBA championships as a lifelong San Antonio Spurs fan. But after watching San Antonio lose the NBA Finals to New York in five games, Beadle is choosing to focus on the bright side, like taking solace in the widespread outrage over Wembanyama snubbing the Knicks.

Lou Williams says Wemby not shaking hands with the Knicks is bigger than one small gesture 🗣️ “We didn’t know he had a little a**hole in his system… we can’t give him or the rest of the Spurs an excuse.”@MichelleDBeadle | @boogiecousins | @ChandlerParsons | @TeamLou23 pic.twitter.com/RLBVdC2T4n — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) June 15, 2026

“One of my favorite things that’s come out of all of this is the crying that has occurred because it appeared Wemby didn’t shake the hands of the Knicks afterward, and now we don’t like that,” Beadle said in a mocking tone this week on Run It Back. “’It’s arrogant, he’s a bad guy,’ there’s a lot of Knicks fans doing that to whom I respond, go burn something else down and maybe worry about what’s classy and what’s not.”

Yes, there were some revelers who sought to cause destruction by exploiting the massive crowds of people and fans as they took to the streets of New York City in celebration of the Knicks winning their first NBA championship in 53 years Saturday night. But even Boomer Esiason noted 99.9% of New Yorkers celebrated the title with joy. Ultimately, the handshake thing has been a bigger deal in the media than it has with Knicks fans, who are more focused on celebrating a championship they never thought they would see.

Some have accused Wembanyama of poor sportsmanship for leaving the court after losing the NBA Finals without acknowledging or shaking hands with Knicks players. But the narrative around Wembanyama and his sportsmanship started to flip long before he denied the Knicks a handshake. The narrative around Wembanyama and his sportsmanship took a turn as he accumulated flagrant fouls and opposing fans began to notice some of his potentially dirty tactics in the playoffs.