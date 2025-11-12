Photo credit: Run It Back

Michelle Beadle took a break from feuding with Stephen A. Smith to launch a potential new fight with Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey.

On Wednesday’s episode of Run It Back, Beadle, DeMarcus Cousins, Lou Williams and Chandler Parsons were discussing the NBA’s new USA vs World All-Star format. Parsons noted the new format might be a reason why players like Giddey are selected, when he otherwise wouldn’t have been picked if it was just about selecting the best 24 players, regardless of their nationality. To be clear, Parsons was using the Giddey example as a negative side effect of the new All-Star format.

Chandler Parsons: “Kids aren’t going to All-Star Weekend to watch Josh Giddey play basketball.” Michelle Beadle: “I bet one kid is. It’s in LA.” (🎥 @RunItBackFDTV / h/t @ClutchPoints ) pic.twitter.com/3upiwsDLEa — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) November 12, 2025



“Kids aren’t going to All-Star Weekend to watch Josh Giddey play basketball,” Parsons said.

Beadle immediately interjected to allege, “I bet one is. I bet one kid is. It’s in LA, that’s the closest stop to Australia. I guarantee you one kid’s there for Giddey. Facts. It’s geography, bro.”

Cousins couldn’t stop laughing throughout Beadle’s explanation, while Parsons quickly said, “You’re crazy” to his co-host. And Parsons presumably thought Beadle was crazy because of the allegations Giddey previously faced.

In 2023, Giddey was accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a minor. Those allegations surfaced by since-deleted anonymous claims made on social media which included photos and videos of a person alleged to be Giddey, then 19, with an underage female. The alleged inappropriate relationship took place in California, which would seemingly be why Beadle made a point to note the 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend will be taking place in Los Angeles.

The Newport Beach Police Department spent several months investigating the accusations, and Giddey ultimately did not face any charges over the alleged incident.

For Beadle, the quip comes amid a public feud with Stephen A. Smith, where she ripped the ESPN host for his controversial partnership with Papaya Gaming and its Solitaire Cash app. Smith fired back by accusing Beadle of chasing clicks. While Beadle’s latest viral comment wasn’t meant to prolong her feud with Smith, it certainly got clicks.