Credit: Pardon the Interruption on ESPN

The NBA injury bug is as bad as ever so far this season.

Star players have already missed about 200 games, according to research from Yahoo Sports. The highly praised NBC Tuesday night doubleheader got slammed this week after San Antonio’s Victor Wembanyama and Memphis’ Ja Morant were ruled out with injuries. And there’s no end in sight: Shams Charania’s X feed these days is just a running log of maladies and prognoses.

For years, many fans and commentators have homed in on an obvious solution: shorten the 82-game season. After several torn Achilles’ tendons in the Eastern Conference bracket last postseason and the brutal start to the 2025-26 campaign, the league and its top media partners are finally catching on.

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr sounded the alarm this week on how the so-called “pace and space” era is putting more wear and tear on players’ bodies. Kerr’s words drove a news cycle on Wednesday, including on ESPN’s Pardon the Interruption, where host Michael Wilbon joined the calls for the league to play fewer games:

“Cut 12 games out of the damn schedule.”

But just as soon as he made the argument, Wilbon doubled back.

“It would improve the product, it would improve the health of the players, but nobody gives a damn, because they want to continue making the same amount of money,” he said.

While cohost Tony Kornheiser argued that eliminating the three-pointer would also cut down on injuries, Wilbon said the idea of shortening the season is just as unlikely for the NBA as removing the three-point line, which is approaching its 50th birthday.

Wilbon emphasized that neither owners nor players would likely vote to play fewer games. With even most bench players making eight figures these days, nobody wants to reduce the inventory for television partners, sponsors, and fans in the arena.

Nevertheless, Wilbon said what many NBA fans have been crying out about for years.

“Everybody’s out. You can’t count on going to a game, seeing anybody you paid for in the NBA now,” he added. “How great would the playoffs be if you had 70, and guys charged in with no fear, momentum, more spirit?”

If even the curmudgeonly Wilbon is on the side that argues for more leniency toward players and shaking up the status quo, it really must be time for NBA leadership to look in the mirror.