Edit by Liam McGuire

NBC is leaning hard into ’90s nostalgia. And if that means bringing in Michael Jordan as a “special contributor,” so be it.

Jordan has famously kept his distance from the media, sticking to his “Republicans buy sneakers too” approach by steering clear of controversy. That doesn’t seem likely to change now. As Ben Axelrod noted in Awful Announcing’s newsletter, The A-Block — is Michael Jeffrey Jordan really about to start… doing media?

Will he be a studio analyst? A voice in pre-produced segments? Or perhaps Jordan will give the broadcast booth a shot following Tom Brady’s lead?

We don’t have all the answers just yet, but Puck’s John Ourand provided some insight into Jordan’s role as a “special contributor” in his newsletter. While details are still scarce, Ourand suggests we shouldn’t expect Jordan to be a regular studio presence every week.

That should offer some clarity about Jordan’s new role. It seems likely he’ll appear in the studio as an analyst, joining the likes of Carmelo Anthony. That doesn’t mean Jordan won’t occasionally join a broadcast or step in for special events, but it doesn’t appear to be a full-time gig.

Not that anyone expected it to be. But at least there’s some clarity around his ‘special’ role. NBC is clearly banking on Jordan’s star power, even if bringing in that kind of gravity might come at the expense of a few entertainment jobs.

It’s worth noting this didn’t happen overnight. According to Ourand, NBC’s Jon Miller, president of acquisitions and partnerships, worked for months to lock down Michael Jordan. The two have a longstanding relationship that goes back to M.J.’s playing days.

As does NBC and the Chicago Bulls legend.

NBC’s diving headfirst into nostalgia and putting Michael Jordan at the center of it makes sense. Well, not at the center of it, but anything Jordan’s involved in will put the spotlight on him; it undoubtedly comes with the territory. Because even in a limited role, he’s bound to turn heads.

After all, it’s not every day the GOAT decides to finally take up media at the ripe age of 62 years old.

And while we still don’t know the full details of what this role will entail, we’ll have to wait to see how NBC can keep viewers engaged without them tuning in just to see if Jordan finally lets loose.