Photo Credit: NBC

The NBA on NBC made its highly anticipated return after a 23-year absence from television to open the 2025-26 NBA season Tuesday night. It featured the return of “Roundball Rock” (and the network’s amazing NBA intros), and it also featured the debut of the biggest star in NBA history as a media personality.

Michael Jordan made his NBA on NBC debut during halftime of the NBA season opener between the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder.

“We have an obligation to pay it forward. That’s part of what this is all about.” Watch Michael Jordan’s first conversation with Mike Tirico in the first edition of MJ: Insights To Excellence. pic.twitter.com/7tfzGm6SpM — NBA on NBC and Peacock (@NBAonNBC) October 22, 2025

Mike Tirico — the lead play-by-play announcer for NBC’s NBA coverage — spoke with Jordan in a pre-recorded “MJ: Insights to Excellence” segment.

The interview was just over three minutes, with Jordan revealing that he hasn’t picked up a basketball “in years.”

Tirico asked, “Seriously, the last time you picked up a basketball and shot?”

“I was at the Ryder Cup,” Jordan explained. “And I rented a house from the owner. He came over to do pictures. He had grandkids. And I was meet and greet, thanked him for allowing me to stay in the house. And he had a basketball court. He said, ‘I want you to shoot one free throw.’ I said, ‘Really?'”

“So, when I stepped up to shoot the free throw, that’s the most nervous I’ve been in years,” Jordan said. “The reason being is those kids heard the stories from the parents about what I did 30 years ago. So, the expectation is 30 years prior, and I haven’t touched a basketball.”

“I hope you swished it,” Tirico replied.

“Absolutely,” Jordan said.

Jordan also explained why he wants to share his thoughts about basketball on television now.

“To pay it forward,” Jordan said. “I have an obligation to the game of basketball. Not financially… as professional athletes, we have an obligation to pay it forward. That’s part of what this is all about is to pay it forward.”

NBC announced in May that Jordan would contribute to the network’s NBA coverage, in a move that sent shockwaves through the industry. Even Charles Barkley was “shocked” by the news.

The specifics of Jordan’s involvement have remained a mystery, with NBC finally offering some details on Monday about the “MJ: Insights to Excellence” taped segments that will air throughout the season.

After the segment, NBC teased more from the Jordan sit-down during next week’s telecast. The network plans to air MJ’s opinions on load management.