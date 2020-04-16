Michael Jordan joined Robin Roberts on Good Morning America today ahead of Sunday’s anticipated premiere of The Last Dance. It also features another clip from The Last Dance, at about the 6:00 mark.

.@ABC NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Michael Jordan talks #TheLastDance docuseries, which gives an inside look at his final NBA title with the Chicago Bulls, premiering Sunday on @ESPN. https://t.co/Z6WhFwgo4p pic.twitter.com/9hSBr9iYoj — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 16, 2020

(That GMA even included a clip with a bleeped f-bomb is an example of why ESPN is offering both the uncensored version and a sanitized edition on ESPN2.)

This isn’t the kind of thing Jordan usually does, and the nine-minute interview was heavy on how his family supported him during his career.

“My mom, she kept all my letters,” he said. “It’s somewhat embarrassing, but yet it’s refreshing that I took the time to write a letter to say how much I love my mom and, you know, what I needed in college.” … “They were hardworking people and they instilled that not just in me but in my brothers and sisters,” Jordan said. “It just became a part of my nature I always take a negative and turn it into a positive — that all came from my parents.”

We had an early look at first The Last Dance installments, and the hype is justified:

While I have not watched the entire series (the final two episodes are not available yet, because they are still in post production), I am happy to report The Last Dance is very good. It’s compelling, sturdy, thorough, insightful, well-crafted, and bursting with much needed nostalgia and intrigue. Although it will not receive the platitudes and awards that ESPN’s last long form documentary project yielded (the 10 part OJ docuseries), the bullseye this time around for all involved was much much different. For all intents and purposes, ESPN, Netflix, and Hehir hit it dead on.

The Last Dance premieres Sunday night at 9 PM Eastern on ESPN.

