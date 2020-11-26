Back in April, Michael Jordan pledged that any money he made off of ESPN’s The Last Dance would go to charitable organizations.
He’s continuing to make good on that promise, with news today that Jordan donated $2 million to Feeding America, a charitable organization battling hunger in the United States.
An incredible gift to be thankful for – NBA legend Michael Jordan is donating $2 million to help our neighbors facing hunger! #TheLastDance
Every action makes a difference. Join Michael & visit https://t.co/ExF6iX3wr7 to learn how you can donate or volunteer this holiday season. pic.twitter.com/UVUFQlbe0p
— Feeding America (@FeedingAmerica) November 25, 2020
Jordan’s statement, which is Thanksgiving-appropriate:
“In these challenging times and in a year of unimaginable difficulty due to COVID-19, it’s more important than ever to pause and give thanks. I am proud to be donating additional proceeds from ‘The Last Dance’ to Feeding America and its member food banks in the Carolinas and Chicago to help feed America’s hungry.”