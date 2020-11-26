Back in April, Michael Jordan pledged that any money he made off of ESPN’s The Last Dance would go to charitable organizations.

He’s continuing to make good on that promise, with news today that Jordan donated $2 million to Feeding America, a charitable organization battling hunger in the United States.

An incredible gift to be thankful for – NBA legend Michael Jordan is donating $2 million to help our neighbors facing hunger! #TheLastDance Every action makes a difference. Join Michael & visit https://t.co/ExF6iX3wr7 to learn how you can donate or volunteer this holiday season. pic.twitter.com/UVUFQlbe0p — Feeding America (@FeedingAmerica) November 25, 2020

Jordan’s statement, which is Thanksgiving-appropriate:

“In these challenging times and in a year of unimaginable difficulty due to COVID-19, it’s more important than ever to pause and give thanks. I am proud to be donating additional proceeds from ‘The Last Dance’ to Feeding America and its member food banks in the Carolinas and Chicago to help feed America’s hungry.”

Good for Jordan for doing this, obviously, and more importantly good for doing it publicly. Not because of any PR bump he’ll get for it, but because when he uses his platform for a cause, it’s a massive megaphone of awareness for whatever issue he’s focusing on. That’s why his $100 million pledge to causes battling racial injustice stood out so much; the money is obviously huge and important, but even in 2020, “Michael Jordan” carries a lot of weight for change.