Photo credit: Club Shay Shay

The NBA might not know how to revive the Dunk Contest, but Michael Irvin thinks he has the answer: NFL players.

In recent years, the NBA has attempted to retool the All-Star Game, recently announcing the 2026 event will feature a USA vs. World format. But what about trying to fix the Slam Dunk Contest? What used to be a must-watch event on the NBA calendar, the Slam Dunk Contest now lacks star power and innovation, routinely leaving fans disappointed. Irvin, however, has an idea for NBA commissioner Adam Silver.

Irvin recently joined Club Shay Shay, where Shannon Sharpe asked the former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver about competing in a 1992 dunk contest hosted by Foot Locker that featured him, Deion Sanders, Ken Griffey Jr., and Barry Bonds.

“Boy, that was great. I don’t know why they stopped doing that.” Irvin recalled, before devising a way to revive the event while also benefiting the NBA. “The way you can bring back the NBA Dunk Contest is, making it NFL players. I guarantee you, you let NFL players, you let a Myles Garrett get in that thing.”

It’s an interesting thought. Last year’s NBA Slam Dunk Contest featured Mac McClung, Stephon Castle, Matas Buzelis, and Andre Jackson Jr. It was a far cry from the likes of past NBA stars who competed in the contest, such as Michael Jordan, Dominque Wilkins, Kobe Bryant, or Vince Carter. Would more fans tune in to watch Matas Buzelis or DK Metcalf? Probably the latter.

But there are several obvious issues with Irvin’s suggestion.

First, the NBA can’t get its own stars to sign on for the dunk contest, so how does Michael Irvin think they could convince prominent NFL names to join? Similarly, NFL players mailed in their own All-Star event enough to persuade the league to eliminate a traditional Pro Bowl game. But those same NFL players who didn’t care about the Pro Bowl are supposed to care about the NBA’s All-Star Weekend? And finally, what NFL team is going to sign off on letting one of their players risk injury for the NBA?

It’s a creative thought. And one that could potentially garner more attention for the NBA Slam Dunk Contest. But it’s not plausible.