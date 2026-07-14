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Tyler Herro made headlines for being punched in the face by his former Miami Heat teammate Bam Adebayo, and one NBA reporter didn’t seem too surprised by the altercation.

Longtime Heat beat reporter for the Sun Sentinel, Ira Winderman, recently appeared on the WQAM afternoon show Hochman, Crowder & Solana in Miami, where he discussed the altercation between Herro and Adebayo. And Winderman all but claimed Herro may have deserved to be punched.

Ira Winderman on Tyler Herro: “Guys, doesn’t Tyler Herro have the kind of face that makes you want to punch him in the face? Doesn’t he just have that kind of look? He’s that kind of guy. He’s the instigator in high school who is always doing the little digs until it becomes too… pic.twitter.com/I0BhIMt6sb — Heat Central (@TheHeatCentral) July 13, 2026

“Doesn’t Tyler Herro have the kind of face that makes you want to punch him in the face?” Winderman asked. “Doesn’t he just have that kind of look? He’s that kind of guy. He’s the instigator in high school who is always doing the little digs until it becomes too much. But this time, he put it out worldwide on social media instead.

“I don’t want to say he had what was coming to him, but it sort of was. You do something like that, there’s going to be pushback. Now the question is whether is was pushback or it was punch back. But you know what? You play the wise ass, you play that kind of character; that’s what’s going to happen.”

Herro was Adebayo’s longtime Miami Heat teammate until he was dealt to the Milwaukee Bucks for Giannis Antetokounmpo last month. On his way out, Herro was outed on social media for appearing to question Adebayo’s worth in a direct-message conversation on Instagram with a fan. And after screenshots of the conversation went viral, Adebayo reportedly punched Herro in the face at a practice court in a Las Vegas hotel last week.

When Herro was dealt, Winderman argued he deserved to be better appreciated by Heat fans. Two weeks later, Winderman is arguing Herro may have deserved to be punched while also questioning whether Milwaukee should now think hard about giving that punchable face a max extension.

This is usually the type of hot take you would expect from a local sports radio host attempting to provoke attention or elicit callers. But a beat reporter calling a player out for having a punchable face comes as more of a surprise, especially two weeks after calling for that same player to be appreciated.