Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

As the NBA world eagerly and anxiously awaits LeBron James’ free agency decision, the Miami Heat, one of his top reported suitors along with the Philadelphia 76ers and Cleveland Cavaliers, may have mistakenly played its hand.

Miami posted a scheduled live stream titled “LeBron James Introductory Press Conference” for Monday, July 27, to its official YouTube channel on Tuesday night, leading to a frenzy of speculation online that the NBA’s all-time leading scorer had already agreed to a deal to return to the franchise he won his first two NBA titles with in 2012 and 2013.

Miami Herald’s Anthony Chiang has maintained that the live stream, which was quickly deleted, “was a mistake by the Heat’s social media department while preparing for the possibility of LeBron picking the Heat. But there is no validity to it right now.”

James’ agent, Rich Paul, said earlier on Tuesday’s episode of the Game Over podcast, which he co-hosts with Max Kellerman, that “nobody knows nothing, and I say that respectfully because we haven’t made it to where anyone knows anything,” regarding James’ free agency decision.

However, Paul’s words have done little to quell the stir created from Miami’s post. In the aftermath of the video being posted, James’ odds to land with the Heat have surged on Polymarket to as high as 43%, overtaking the Cavs as the favorites to land James as he enters his 24th season as a professional.

Heat President Pat Riley, speaking, somewhat ironically, at Giannis Antetokounmpo’s introductory press conference after making a blockbuster trade to acquire former MVP, said that the organziation has “had conversations with Rich and they were very good. So if that happens and he wants to come to the ‘305,’ we got a golf course. The weather’s nice,” while Antetokounmpo said of playing with James: “If there was a scenario for that to happen, I’d be very, very excited.”

“But I’m just like everybody else,” Antetokounmpo admitted, “we don’t have all the information. All the information is in LeBron James’ hands and his family’s hands, and he’s going to make the best decision for him. The history has shown that he’s always made good decisions for his career.”