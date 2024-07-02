Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Cavaliers fans had plenty to celebrate on Tuesday with the news that star guard Donovan Mitchell has agreed to a three-year, $150.3 million extension with the team.

But while Mitchell’s decision to remain with the Cavs is obviously great news for the franchise, it’s made even sweeter for fans by the fact that the move proved so many pundits wrong.

As compiled by Fear The Sword’s Tony Pesta, many media members over the course of the past year had predicted that the 5-time All-Star would maneuver his way out of Cleveland this summer. Among those featured in the video were ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, Kendrick Perkins and Tim Bontemps, as well as The Ringer’s Bill Simmons, Ryen Russillo and Chris Vernon, some of which were especially adamant that Mitchell wouldn’t be long for Cleveland.

“A hundred percent, Donovan Mitchell has played his last game for the Cleveland Cavaliers,” Perkins says in one clip.

“Donovan Mitchell’s going to say, ‘Damn it, I want out,” Smith says in another. “‘You know why? Because I wanted to be in New York anyway, OK?'”

“Nobody thinks he’s staying there. I think that’s what we’ve heard,” Simmons said on an episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast. “I haven’t heard anyone be like, ‘No, no. You guys are wrong. He’s staying.'”

“I think there’s no chance he signs,” Bontemps said last summer. “I don’t think there’s any chance he signs an extension there, ever. If it was up to me, I would trade Donovan Mitchell today.”

The worst kept secret in the NBA 🤫 pic.twitter.com/NVMcKZzG1t — Tony Pesta (@Tony_Pesta) July 2, 2024

Ah well, nevertheless.

Obviously, plans in sports are always subject to change and just because reporters/pundits hear one thing doesn’t mean it will actually happen. It’s completely possible that Mitchell was previously eyeing an exit, only for circumstances — be it his own or elsewhere — to change his mind.

Still, between Mitchell repeatedly reiterating his love for Cleveland and Cavs fans being understandably sensitive about the subject after losing LeBron James twice, it’s hardly surprising that many would spend Tuesday taking a victory lap against those who were adamant this day wouldn’t come. To that end, Mitchell also got in on the fun, making note of the skepticism about him signing a new contract in Cleveland in an Instagram video celebrating his new deal.

“All year I’ve been saying the same s**t — how much I like it [in Cleveland],” the Louisville product said. “Every day it’s like, ‘Oh, he’s going to do this, he’s going to do that.’ I don’t get it. I don’t understand it. I think it’s hilarious.”

Clearly, he’s not the only one in Cleveland who feels that way.

[Tony Pesta on X]