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When the Indiana Fever released their injury report on Tuesday, Caitlin Clark was nowhere to be found. Then, shortly before Wednesday night’s tipoff for a home game against the Portland Fire, the team announced that Clark was inactive due to a back injury.

This strange series of events, especially centered on the team and league’s biggest draw, immediately set off a broader debate about the Fever’s handling of injuries and whether the WNBA needs to institute stricter rules on reporting. Several local and national reporters weighed in, chiding the Fever for making it harder for them to deliver accurate information to fans and potentially breaking the spirit of the league’s rules around injury designations.

Based upon comments from Indiana coach Stephanie White and team PR, Clark effectively missed practice on Tuesday to receive treatment. White said it is common for players to get a “pro day” and not participate in practice while not being listed on the injury report. In a statement to Front Office Sports, the Fever insisted Clark “was on the court at one point” on Tuesday, which is also part of why she was not given an injury designation.

But when asked about Clark’s late pregame scratch, White said the point guard “woke up with some stiffness and soreness.” White also denied that the star player’s absence from the game was part of any load-management plan, which was at odds with a social media post by independent reporter Scott Agness.

“I’m told it’s part of a strategic management plan for the season,” Agness wrote.

In a response less than an hour later, White said the decision to rest Clark was “absolutely not” part of a bigger plan, adding, “She’s healthy. We’re not managing anything.”

Fever coach Stephanie White said Caitlin Clark woke up with stiffness in her back. Clark did not participate in practice yesterday, instead receiving treatment and going through workouts after practice. White says she doesn’t anticipate it’ll be an ongoing issue but says “I’m… — Alexa Philippou (@alexaphilippou) May 20, 2026

While the Fever handily beat Portland, the Clark situation became the story of the game, particularly coming off a similar late scratch for Indiana center Aliyah Boston earlier in the week.

ESPN’s Alexa Philippou suggested the WNBA would investigate the Fever’s handling of Clark, writing, “Given White said Clark did not practice yesterday, and there was no indication Clark was dealing with an ailment until she was ruled out 100 minutes before tip tonight, would imagine this is something the league may take a look at.”

James Boyd, who regularly covers the Fever for The Athletic, noted that there is “too much money involved not to be fully transparent.” Indiana announced Clark would not play in Wednesday’s games just minutes before doors opened for fans to enter the arena. Boyd offered a reminder that the Fever were similarly secretive about Clark’s injury status throughout last season, when the 2024 Rookie of the Year was limited to just 13 games with multiple lower-body injuries.

“The fans who spend a lot of money to watch these women hoop deserve to know who will be hoopin,” Boyd wrote on X.

But by far the most purposeful response came from Indianapolis Star beat reporter Chloe Peterson, who penned a rare opinion column arguing that injury designations “should be standard” across the WNBA.

“Considering that Clark did not practice Tuesday in order to get treatment, and that the Fever were specifically monitoring if she woke up with any stiffness or soreness Wednesday morning, it would have been plausible to list her, even as probable, on the injury report,” Peterson wrote.

Boston was back in the lineup after missing just one game, suggesting that she was, in fact, as healthy as the team stated. The hope is that the same proves true for Clark, but the constant questions around availability are not helpful to fans with tickets, not to mention the betting and daily fantasy companies that continue to pour more money into leagues and teams.

While some media takes have centered on Clark’s potential reaction to the team’s handling of her injuries, the Fever is also putting a major issue on the table regarding how information is communicated as the league is covered more closely than ever before.