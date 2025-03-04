Feb 8, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks fans gather outside the arena before the game between the Dallas and the Houston Rockets to protest the Nico Harrison trade of former Mavericks point guard Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Dallas Mavericks, who recently infuriated their fans by trading the popular Luka Dončić, angered them all over again with their latest announcement.

The team announced Monday that it will raise ticket prices by an average of 8.61% next season (via ESPN), citing “ongoing investments in the team and fan engagement.”

The Feb. 1 trade that sent Dončić to the Los Angeles Lakers in a package that included LA star Anthony Davis sparked several fan protests. The trade stunned NBA players and media and sparked jokes in surprising places, including the Grammy Awards.

Mavs fans are still grieving the trade and furious at the team for making the unexpected move. Recent rumors from the Mavs camp about Dončić being “lazy,” having “weight issues,” and having a “taste for beer and hookah” have been roasted by media and fans as a poor attempt to spin a bad situation.

All of this makes it a very strange time to raise ticket prices.

Nick Angstadt, host of the Locked on Mavericks podcast and YouTube channel, roasted the “ongoing investments and fan engagement” line in the team’s announcement.

“What a hilarious statement considering the current state of the team that would otherwise just be a mundane line,” he posted on X.

“according to a press release from the Dallas Mavericks. The increases reflect ongoing investments in team and fan engagement, the team said in a statement.” What a hilarious statement considering the current state of the team that would otherwise just be a mundane line. https://t.co/UiNIZH0a9b — Nick Angstadt (@NickVanExit) March 3, 2025



Other sports media and fans were equally baffled by the team’s tone-deaf move.

Dallas trades away their young superstar—a generational talent—and now they’ve got the audacity to hike season ticket prices on loyal fans. I’m not even a Mavs supporter, and this rubs me the wrong way. Yikes. https://t.co/TSvMiEhIQ0 — Austin Massey (@austinmasseySBI) March 3, 2025

7-year Mavs season ticket holder. I’ve held off on canceling because I really like my seats. But may have to cancel at the point. They already increased 30%+ last year. This makes no sense other than the owners really might be trying to move this team to Vegas. https://t.co/puB5xXYqC0 — Dirk Knight (@MFFL_5) March 3, 2025

The Mavs cite resale market transactions as a reason for the increase in season ticket prices. Have they SEEN how cheap Mavs tickets are these days on the resale market? Those high resale prices in the past were because you got to watch Luka Dončić duh https://t.co/Gcgp7JSNlT — Mavs Film Room 🐴🎥 (@MavsFilmRoom) March 3, 2025



This is a questionable move by the Mavericks. It’s not as stunning as the decision to trade away their franchise player, but it’s still surprising.