Mavericks fans support Luka Doncic Feb 8, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks fans gather outside the arena before the game between the Dallas and the Houston Rockets to protest the Nico Harrison trade of former Mavericks point guard Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks, who recently infuriated their fans by trading the popular Luka Dončić, angered them all over again with their latest announcement.

The team announced Monday that it will raise ticket prices by an average of 8.61% next season (via ESPN), citing “ongoing investments in the team and fan engagement.”

The Feb. 1 trade that sent Dončić to the Los Angeles Lakers in a package that included LA star Anthony Davis sparked several fan protests. The trade stunned NBA players and media and sparked jokes in surprising places, including the Grammy Awards.

Mavs fans are still grieving the trade and furious at the team for making the unexpected move. Recent rumors from the Mavs camp about Dončić being “lazy,” having “weight issues,” and having a “taste for beer and hookah” have been roasted by media and fans as a poor attempt to spin a bad situation.

All of this makes it a very strange time to raise ticket prices.

Nick Angstadt, host of the Locked on Mavericks podcast and YouTube channel, roasted the “ongoing investments and fan engagement” line in the team’s announcement.

“What a hilarious statement considering the current state of the team that would otherwise just be a mundane line,” he posted on X.


Other sports media and fans were equally baffled by the team’s tone-deaf move.


This is a questionable move by the Mavericks. It’s not as stunning as the decision to trade away their franchise player, but it’s still surprising.

