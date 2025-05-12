Mavericks win NBA Lottery Credit: ESPN
The Dallas Mavericks won the 2025 NBA Lottery on Monday night, which means they’ve actually won the Cooper Flagg lottery.

It’s shocking, given that Dallas had a 1.8% chance of winning the No. 1 pick. They will now undoubtedly select Flagg, named national college player of the year and a consensus first-team All-American in his lone season with Duke.

For many in the NBA media world and beyond, it’s also infuriating as the Mavericks front office traded away superstar and fan favorite Luke Dončić during the season in a universally criticized move. GM Nico Harrison took tons of flack for trading away one of the NBA’s best players for parts while the team’s season and immediate prospects dimmed.

However, it now appears that the move has paid off, as their late-season swoon led to the Mavericks getting one of the most sought-after draft picks in recent memory.

Along with the conspiracy theorists who inevitably show up regarding the NBA Lottery, there was an immediate strong reaction to Dallas being “rewarded” for what many see as ineptitude.

Being a Mavs fan right now has to be insane. Like you’re 99% happy, but 1% mad that they’re getting away with it?

— Mina Kimes (@minakimes.bsky.social) May 12, 2025 at 4:37 PM

Even NBA players couldn’t believe the Mavericks just happened to end up with the No. 1 pick after trading away Luka.

If the league wanted some drama around what was supposed to be a straightforward 2025 NBA Draft first pick, they have it now.

