The Phoneix Suns are giving away TV antennas to fans.

Yes, you read that correctly. Sooner than later, everything old is new again.

The Phoenix Suns are giving away TV antennas to fans. In April, owner Mat Ishbia announced plans to ditch cable TV — instead broadcasting 70+ games on a local channel and tripling availability. Now, fans can fill out a form, and the Suns will ship them an antenna for free.… pic.twitter.com/sVRdh6IV3Y — Front Office Sports (@FOS) September 14, 2023

While regional sports networks are struggling, the Suns and owner Mat Ishbia believe they are trying to make a difference.

Ishiba announced plans to ditch cable TV earlier this year, as the Suns recently made news this summer by partnering with Gray Television in Phoenix. They and the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury left Bally Sports Arizona, which has also lost the Arizona Diamondbacks. Gary Television will air all 70 of their non-nationally televised regular season games and five preseason games, according to Arizona Sports.

Ishbia was clear about how much of a priority it was to ensure that Suns fans could watch the team this season. So, the franchise has now assisted many in viewing the games for free by providing antennas. Fans can fill out a form and the Suns will ship them an antenna for free.

In other news related to Suns games for the upcoming 2023-24 season, the franchise has found a successor for legendary radio voice Al McCoy.

The Suns announced that Jon Bloom will be taking over for McCoy, who concluded his tenure in May after signing off for the final time in 51 years. McCoy, who turned 90 years old in April, announced his plans to retire earlier last season.

