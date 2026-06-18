Credit: MSG

The Knicks breaking their 53-year championship drought brought all of New York together, except for owner James Dolan and Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

After Dolan invited President Donald Trump to Madison Square Garden for Game 3 of the NBA Finals, the Knicks owner also alleged Mamdani isn’t a real Knicks fan. And while Trump seems to like Mamdani despite their political differences, the mayor’s charm has not rubbed off on Dolan. As the Knicks were winning a championship, Dolan and Mamdani were bickering over who was responsible for canceling watch parties outside Madison Square Garden. And the bickering continued Thursday during the championship ceremony outside City Hall.

Mamdani gave a passionate speech that fired up everyone in attendance as he recapped the 53 years of history that led to this moment, and he wasn’t afraid to include Charles Oakley while Dolan was sitting with his head down behind the mayor. Oakley was infamously banned from the Garden in 2017 after being forcibly removed from the arena and arrested following an incident with Dolan. The Knicks have since made a habit of welcoming back former players and honoring their past, but Oakley has continued to be exiled.

Mamdani just shouted out Charles Oakley with Dolan sitting right behind him pic.twitter.com/va0tPcS1kh — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 18, 2026

Mamdani highlighting Oakley during the championship ceremony likely irked Dolan, who is one of the most sensitive and vengeful owners in all of sports. Which is why when it was Dolan’s turn to speak, he took a jab at Mamdani.

“I don’t need your vote. I don’t need to quote to you about what happened here, because if you’re real Knick fans, you know it already,” Dolan said shortly before sitting back down.

“I don’t need your vote. I don’t need to quote to you about what happened here, because if you’re real Knick fans, you know it already” – Jim Dolan with a much less rousing speech https://t.co/NymKoioEBB pic.twitter.com/TIIJLf4BHh — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 18, 2026

Mamdani’s speech lasted nearly eight minutes and had fans ready to run through a brick wall. Dolan’s speech was barely one minute, and failed to capitalize on the opportunity to ingratiate himself to a fanbase who spent the last quarter-century begging him to sell the team.

Regardless of how you feel about the socialist mayor’s politics, Mamdani is an exceptional public speaker. The type of public speaker that will not see Mamdani’s political career stop at being the mayor of New York City. And regardless of how you feel about the owner of the New York Knicks, Dolan is a terrible public speaker. The type of public speaker that has everyone cringing when Dolan has a microphone.

True fans want to hear about the past, which is why they love seeing former Knicks feel like they’re part of this championship team. The “same old Knicks” phrase that was used to mock the franchise in recent decades is dead after breaking their championship drought. But it’s still the same old Dolan.