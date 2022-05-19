On Tuesday, ESPN announced coverage plans for the 2022 NBA Draft, which includes dual broadcasts on ESPN and ABC and a new host for ESPN’s coverage.

Airing on June 23rd at 8 PM, the ESPN broadcast will be hosted by Malika Andrews, her first time with the gig. She’ll be joined by analysts Jay Bilas, Bobby Marks, Kendrick Perkins, and Mike Schmitz, along with insider Adrian Wojnarowski. Last year’s ESPN Draft broadcast was hosted by Rece Davis.

ABC will air just the first round of the Draft, and Kevin Negandhi will once again host. He’ll be joined on set by Chiney Ogwumike, Jalen Rose, and Stephen A. Smith, while Monica McNutt will work as a reporter and handles interviews of the draft picks.

ESPN is also rolling out a red carpet show prior to the Draft. Beginning at 5 PM, Cassidy Hubbarth hosts, with Richard Jefferson and Perkins joining her.

This is the latest step in Andrews’ rise up the ESPN NBA ladder. Last July, she served as the sideline reporter for the NBA Finals, months before being named the host of ESPN’s new daily NBA show, NBA Today. Now, she’ll add hosting the NBA Draft to her resume.

