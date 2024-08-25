Magic Johnson ripped Anthony Edwards’ recent comments on players from the 1980s and ’90s. Photo Credit: Yaamava’ Resort & Casino

Stephen A. Smith knows how to draw the best out of people in an interview.

He asks good questions and has good timing. And he gave NBA legend Magic Johnson a center-cut fastball during an interview this week, asking him about Anthony Edwards’ recent controversial remarks about players during the 1980s and ’90s.

The Minnesota Timberwolves star told the Wall Street Journal that “I don’t think anybody had skill back then. [Michael Jordan] was the only one that really had skill, you know what I mean?”

Not surprisingly, plenty of players from that era have clapped back at Edwards’ statement. Smith and Johnson made an appearance Thursday at the Yaamava’ Resort & Casino in California. The ESPN personality dramatically pitched the topic to Johnson.

“Anthony Edwards just said the other day that there really weren’t any skilled players in the NBA back in the day outside of Michael Jordan — that’s what he said,” Smith said.

“Your response to that, Earvin ‘Magic’ Johnson?” Smith continued.

“I never respond to a guy who’s never won a championship,” Johnson responded, drawing laughs.

“He didn’t win a college championship, I don’t even know if he won a high school championship.”

“I never respond to a guy who’s never won a championship… He didn’t win a college championship, I don’t even know if he won a high school championship.” Magic Johnson didn’t hold back while responding to Anthony Edwards’ comments 👀😳 (via https://t.co/gnCFAy8D5B / IG) pic.twitter.com/8KUrvm4vZw — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 25, 2024

Smith’s dramatic framing made Johnson’s great response even better.

[Clutch Points]