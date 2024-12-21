Mac McClung (L) and Bronny James. (McClung photo from an Oct. 9, 2024 Orlando Magic game, by Daniel Dunn/Imagn Images; James photo from a Dec. 8 Los Angeles Lakers game, from Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Imagn Images.)

Bronny James has been the center of attention this season, with plenty of buzz about the Los Angeles Lakers’ plan to have him split time between their NBA squad and their G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers.

One player who’s in somewhat of a similar situation is Mac McClung.

McClung is the reigning G League MVP after averaging 25.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 6.6 assists across 27 G League games last season. He’s also the two-time reigning NBA Slam Dunk Contest champion. McClung entered this season on a two-way contract with the Orlando Magic that’s seeing him play with both them and their G League affiliate, the Osceola Magic, where he spent most of his time last season.

And on Saturday, as part of the league-wide NBA G League Winter Showcase presented by The General Insurance in Orlando, McClung and the Osceola Magic will take on James and the South Bay Lakers (noon Eastern, ESPNU).

McClung is also featured in the newly launched third season of The Break, presented by The General, the docuseries spotlighting different G League players.

Ahead of his clash with James on Saturday, he spoke to Awful Announcing Thursday night about that series, his career thus far, and the aforementioned matchup with James. He said he’s been impressed by how James has handled the tremendous spotlight on him, including his 30-point, 16-point, and 16-point showings in his last three G League games.

“I follow the G League and the NBA, so I’ve seen all this stuff,” McClung said. “And, you know, I think he’s doing a great job. I think a lot of times, a lot of us can’t relate to how much eyes have been on him, for good and bad. So I think the way he’s dealing with it, he’s doing a great job. I think the best is yet to come for him, genuinely.”

There might be some extra eyes on the Magic-Lakers clash on Sunday due to the attention on James and the ESPNU broadcast this is getting, but McClung said he isn’t too worried about that.

“As I get older, you know, whether the crowds are big or small, you really just want to win. So I’m just trying to do exactly what I think is best for our team to win. And I love playing against great players; I love playing against great teams. So it’ll be an exciting matchup for sure.”

McClung said the showcase, in particular, provides an incredible opportunity for G League players.

“You always want to make sure you don’t take it for granted when you’re around all these teams, to show them either who you are or how much you’ve grown. And I think this year it’s important for me, being with the Magic, to really put my teammates in the situation to succeed and also do what the Magic want me to do and perform.”

The Lakers’ particular plan with James, involving him playing games with both their NBA and G League squads, has taken some criticism. But it’s not unprecedented; several players on two-way contracts play and practice with both teams when it makes sense to do so, including McClung.

The latest episode of The Break (starting around 4:35) spotlighted what that can look like for McClung, including a day of practices with both teams and then a game with the NBA team.

McClung told AA that working with both teams presents some challenges, but good scheduling can solve those.

He also said the rewards are well worth the hurdles.

“It’s something where you got to map your days out the night before. That helps a lot, I think. But it’s a privilege. You’ve got to remind yourself every day how much of a privilege it is to have this opportunity and be a part of this. It’s a tough schedule at times, but there’s things throughout the day that always make it worth it, you know what I mean? You may have to practice in the morning, but you go suit up, and you’re like, ‘Man, I’m suiting up right now for an NBA team. This feels really nice.'”

He said a great benefit is having two sets of teammates, including a group in Osceola that he was very familiar with from his time with the franchise last year.

“Oh, it’s really cool. I think that just getting to know [the NBA team] every time you’re up there with them, trying to build an authentic relationship with them, is cool. And then G League, I’ve been here for a year now, so it’s a lot of the same faces. It’s really nice to be really comfortable around them, and they know who you are; you know them.”

It’s interesting to see McClung again featured on The Break, as that docuseries has been there for many of the big moments in his career so far, including that first Slam Dunk Contest win. He said he’s very comfortable with director Taylor Sharp and the team behind that series.

“I love those guys. That’s why I was super excited to go again and kind of follow this journey. It feels like it’s kind of seen almost my full journey as a professional. And all the behind-the-scenes this year, we have some really, I think, vulnerable to myself and exciting things to see that I don’t think people usually see from me. So I’m excited for the people that watch to see that.”

He said it’s been amazing to have The Break there for many of his highlights.

“It’s really cool because I kind of can just relive those moments. And my boys will always go and watch and comment on something I said, or they said, and we’ll send group messages and stuff about it.”

It’s somewhat unusual to see a player embrace outside media so much today, where many stars are more focused on their own podcasts and channels.

McClung said he thinks involvement in something like The Break is better for him.

“I don’t think I’m interesting enough to do a podcast!” he said with a laugh. “No, I think that my story is very important to me. And for me to be with people that I trust to show that story means a lot to me because one day I want to look at this and be proud of it and have other people see what all went into it.”

McClung said he’s happy with his career path to date. He enjoys playing in the G League and sees the quality of play consistently rising there.

“I feel like it’s gotten better each year. I feel like the G League has gotten better each year. I feel like for my career, I feel like from the start I’ve been lucky enough to collect a lot of accolades. And for me now, being with the Magic is just really putting this year in the perspective of doing what they feel like is best for me and what they want to see out of me. So that’s what really I’m focused on, not really the accolades, but still focused on trying to win a championship.”

In the episode above, McClung discusses his new situation this year: starting the season on that two-way contract (he’s previously received in-year call-ups but hasn’t started with an NBA contract). He says that “pressure is a privilege, but you feel that pressure every day. You’ve got to be built for it.”

He told AA he’s excited for viewers to see The Break show and his journey during this span, where he’s playing at both levels.

“It’s really cool, man,” he said. “It’s a different life where, you know, you have goals down with the G League, but also with the NBA as well. So it’s really cool that The Break, presented by The General, is following this process. I think it’s exciting for people to see this two-way lifestyle and how you live. It’s a crazy but exciting lifestyle. It’s good, and I’m really grateful for it for sure.”

McClung doesn’t know how well things will pan out for James, but he’s optimistic that the dual-team situation can work, and it can work in his case.

“I think he’s on God’s plan for him. I can’t speak for that; I don’t know what’s going to happen in his story. I think so many people want to compare, but it’s like, ‘This is his journey. This is God’s plan for him.’ And I can’t do anything but support and wish the best for him. I don’t know how it’s going to work. I know it’s the situation I’m hoping that works for me, so I hope it works for him as well.”

The first episode of season 3 of The Break, presented by The General, is available now on YouTube.