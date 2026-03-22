Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images, Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers-Orlando Magic game on Saturday night ended in dramatic fashion, as Luke Kennard sank a jumper from the left wing with only 0.6 seconds remaining to secure the Lakers’ 105-104 win, but there was also plenty of drama throughout the game.

Lakers star Luka Dončić received his 16th technical of the season late in the third quarter, when he and Magic center Goga Bitadze were awarded a double technical for a verbal spat while Dončić was at the free-throw line.

Luka Doncic receives his 16th tech of the season and if it stands he will be suspended for Monday’s game vs. the Pistons. pic.twitter.com/UNUABrb6W2 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 22, 2026

The technical being Dončić’s 16th of the campaign would automatically result in a one-game suspension for Los Angeles’s star point guard, and the Lakers have already appealed the suspension, per ESPN.

In his post-game press conference, Dončić gave his explanation for the exchange.

“I’m definitely hoping [it is rescinded],” Doncic said after the game. “Obviously, I let my team down getting that last tech. But honestly, I wasn’t trying to. [Bitadze] said at the free throw, he would f*ck my whole family. And at some point, this is a basketball court. At some point, I just can’t stand it. I got to stand up for myself. But I know I got to do better.

“My teammates, I know they have my back, so I let them down today. But hopefully, it gets rescinded.”

Luka Dončić says that Goga Bitadze said that he would “f–k my whole family” in Serbian while Luka was at the FT line, which happened before their double technical fouls. pic.twitter.com/HeDymX0icw — Khobi Price (@khobi_price) March 22, 2026

For his part, Bitadze pushed back on any notion that he would disrespect anyone’s family and was simply repeating what Dončić had told him.

“I have all the respect for Luka and what he has done,” Bitadze said. “And I really respect everybody’s family. Where I come from, it’s really sacred and we really respect each other’s families, and I would never directly say that. He just said some inappropriate things in the Serbian language, which, I played in Serbia, I understand.

“I don’t know if he knew I understood what he said. So, I just said it back. And it was nothing towards his family or anybody. His family, I really, truly respect them.”

The Lakers are appealing that a warning should’ve been issued prior to the technicals being handed out, but in his pool report after the game, Crew chief Marc Davis said that a warning was issued.

“Dončić’and Bitadze were both assessed technical fouls for their continual taunting of one another,” Davis said. “They were both warned to cease their comments directed towards one another between the two free throws. After the free throw and as the ball entered the frontcourt, they were both correctly assessed technical fouls for their unsportsmanlike comments directed towards one another.”

If the technical is not rescinded, Dončić will be fined $5,000 for every technical foul for the remainder of the season, and a one-game suspension for every two such foul.