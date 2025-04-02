Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

LeBron James has gone viral on TikTok.

He’s not trending on the social media platform for a dunk, pass, block or a game-winning shot. And he hasn’t had another courtside run-in with Stephen A. Smith.

James is going viral because people are posting tribute songs to him. Sample lyrics include “Oh, he’s LeBron James, he’s the best in the world on and off of the court and I can’t help but to glaze.”

Here’s a compilation. There are many, many more out there.

Ten LeBron songs for anyone that needs enlightenment pic.twitter.com/zwGJvwKnod — j. (@BronGotIt) April 1, 2025



According to Sports Illustrated, TikTok user OkaySpade sparked the trend after posting a short R&B song with the lyrics, “LeBron, LeBron, LeBron James.”

Now, basketball fans and aspiring songwriters are trying to outdo themselves with tributes to the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.

James smiled when asked if he had seen any of the videos on Tuesday.

“It’s almost impossible (to miss them),” James said. “My youngest son Bryce actually showed me one yesterday … we got a good laugh out of it. There’s quite a few out there.”

LeBron James was asked about the viral LeBron songs on TikTok. He said they’ve been impossible to not see and that Bryce showed him yesterday that he got a good laugh out of: pic.twitter.com/8Oboj8g0lG — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) April 1, 2025



Someone then asked James if the video he’d seen featured the Baylor University men’s choir.

“It wasn’t the Baylor choir, I’ve seen that one,” James said.

For those who missed that particular video:

These LeBron songs gotta stop bruh 💀

(via soulbron/TR) pic.twitter.com/Vhxsm2jLCH — Overtime (@overtime) March 30, 2025



Without wading into the LeBron James vs. Michael Jordan GOAT debate, it’s enough to make you wonder how many songs MJ would have inspired if he’d played during the social media age. Jordan only got one song, but it’s held up well through the years.