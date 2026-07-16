Credit: Mind the Game Podcast

The Rich Eisen Show is not known for its hot takes, but LeBron James stumbled on one that he claims is giving him a little extra motivation.

With his free agency decision looming, James appeared at Fanatics Fest in New York City Thursday morning for a live taping of his Mind the Game podcast with guest co-host Tyrese Haliburton. And while Haliburton attempted to press James on where he plans on playing next season, the 41-year-old offered no update. But he did admit to hearing some of the noise about his future, including from his critics.

“I seen something on social media the other day that wherever I go, we’d be in the play-in or some sh*t like that,” James said. “And I’m not a factor anymore? So, I get that as well too, that’s just a little motivation.”

“It’s going to be pretty fun wherever I land… I seen something on social media that wherever I go we’d be in the play in or some sh*t like that and I’m not a factor anymore. That’s just a little motivation… I’ve heard Warriors, I’ve heard Philly, Miami.” — @KingJames on the… https://t.co/RCoRFnd89c pic.twitter.com/GeYdqwyRt5 — Heat Central (@TheHeatCentral) July 16, 2026



That something came from The Rich Eisen Show, where producer and contributor Chris Brockman recently predicted whichever team wins the LeBron James sweepstakes will be a non-factor this season.

“If he goes to Miami, enjoy the play-in tournament,” Brockman said. “LeBron is gonna be a non-factor this season, I think everyone needs to ready themselves to that.”

LeBron might not be capable of making just any team into a championship contender like he could in his prime. But he averaged 21 points, six rebounds and seven assists per game last season. At this point, it’s silly to claim LeBron will ever be a “non-factor” regardless of how old he is or where he’s playing.

James must love hearing the opinions about where he should play or what he’s capable of doing at this stage of his career. Because if he didn’t enjoy it, he wouldn’t be dragging out this decision. Unless, this is his decision. What if James never announces his next team? What if we get to training camp, the preseason, and regular season without an announcement? Leaving everyone infinitely on the edge of their seats waiting for a decision would be an amazing way to walk into retirement.