One of the most popular debates in sports at the present moment is which NBA superstar will take the mantle from LeBron James to be the next face of the NBA.

But if you ask James himself, it’s a title that nobody should want given the constant negativity and scrutiny from the people that cover the game on a regular basis.

One of the most popular players spotlighted in this discussion is Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards. But even Edwards has said that he doesn’t want that label placed upon his shoulders. And after LeBron James and the Lakers beat Edwards and the Timberwolves (in a game in which Edwards was ejected), the league’s all-time leading scorer said he completely understood that stance because of the media negativity.

LeBron: “Why do you wanna be the face of the league when all the people that cover our game and talk about our game on a day to day basis shit on everybody? Obviously, I didn’t ask for it. I feel Ant. I understand. This is weird energy when it comes to that” pic.twitter.com/TtlXp6w5KM — Oh No He Didn’t (@ohnohedidnt24) February 28, 2025

“Why do you want to be the face of the league when all the people that cover our game and talk about our game on a day-to-day basis s–t on everybody? That responsibility, it’s just weird energy from the people that, you know, I don’t know,” James said.

“Ant said he don’t want it. I didn’t ask for it, but I knew there was a responsibility for me, not only to my family, my friends, my community and whoever that was going to follow my journey throughout my career, not only in Ohio when I started there but all over America and all over the world when I traveled all over the world. I’ve always taken that seriously and understood from the beginning what being a professional was all about and what being a role model was all about,” he continued.

If there’s anyone who understand the weight of constant media pressure, it’s LeBron James. Bad faith actors (ahem, Skip Bayless) made careers out of criticizing James for his every move in spite of being a Top 2 player all-time, winning titles, giving back to his community, and so much more.

As far as the general conversation around the NBA, there’s always criticism to be dished out on a daily basis whether it’s about specific superstars or the style of play in today’s game. It’s a constant tidal wave of pessimism from Inside the NBA, Stephen A. Smith, and countless others. Even current NBA champion Jayson Tatum has felt mockery and scorn for his role on Team USA at the Summer Olympics and is rightly wondering why he doesn’t get the respect that his accomplishments deserve. Naturally, asking that question earned Tatum another round of the “weird energy” that James cites.

“I feel Ant. I understand. I completely understand. There’s just weird energy when it comes to that,” James concluded.