Screen grab: Dave McMenamin on X

Over the course of his career, LeBron James has developed a reputation for his professionalism in dealing with the media.

But during his postgame press conference following the Los Angeles Lakers’ 127-110 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, the 4-time NBA MVP was noticeably distracted as he kept on eye on USC’s matchup against No. 12 Arizona. Of course, James’ son, Bronny James, is a freshman guard for the Trojans.

“Pull it. Shoot it. Good pass!” James exclaimed during the middle of an answer regarding his own game. “Pass the f’n ball, man.”

After a reporter asked James, “How’s Bronny looking?” the 4-time NBA champion replied, “He’s doing well.” When the reporter followed up by asking how USC was looking, a deflated James admitted, “They’ve been better.”

James continued to perform his postgame duties, but remained noticeably distracted. In addition to continuing to implore the Trojans to not pass up shots, the 39-year-old exclaimed, “G** d*** it!” after a player missed a wide-open layup.

LeBron was locked into Bronny’s USC game on the TV in the locker room during his postgame media tonight: pic.twitter.com/iDUMAeRjy5 — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 18, 2024

While some may take issue with James clearly not being mentally present for his postgame interview, it’s worth noting that he still dutifully provided insight into the his team’s win, albeit with some detours. The alternative for reporters likely would have been waiting for the Trojans’ Pac-12 showdown — which tipped off 90 minutes after the Lakers’ game did — to end before James held court.

At this point, James’ role as a father is just as much a part of his story as his 21st season in the NBA. Plus, his distracted nature made for a more memorable postgame press conference than the typical Wednesday game in January would have otherwise provided.

For those wondering, USC ultimately lost to the Wildcats 82-67. Bronny, however, put together one of the best games of his freshman season thus far, scoring 11 points while recording season-highs of six assists and five rebounds.

[Dave McMenamin on X]