Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Rich Paul made headlines this week when the NBA super agent suggested on his podcast that the Los Angeles Lakers should trade star guard Austin Reaves. But while many were quick to connect Paul’s comments to his most famous client, LeBron James is adamant that’s not the case.

“I think you all know by now, Rich is his own man and what Rich says is not a direct reflection of me and how I feel,” the 4-time NBA MVP told ESPN’s Dave McMenamin following the Lakers’ win over the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday. “And I hope people know that. I hope people know that and if they’re not sensible to know that, then I don’t know what to tell them.”

James’ comments follow the hypothetical trade that Paul created on a recent episode of his new podcast for The Ringer, Game Over with Max Kellerman and Rich Paul. While analyzing ways that the Lakers could improve defensively, the Klutch Sports CEO suggested Los Angeles could trade Reaves to the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for Jaren Jackson Jr.

Paul also noted that the trade could be a win-win for all involved, as it would allow Reaves to sign a sizable extension with Memphis. That part of the hypothetical trade is especially notable, as both James and Reaves are slated to become free agents following the conclusion of the 2025-26 season.

Yet despite many perceiving Paul’s comments as an attempt to prevent the Lakers from paying Reaves over James, the 41-year-old forward insists that his agent wasn’t speaking on his behalf. He also reinforced that he and Reaves have a strong relationship, while also advocating for Paul’s right to provide his perspective on his podcast.

“AR knows how I feel about him,” he told ESPN. “All you got to do is look at us on the bench. Me and AR talk every single day. So, AR knows how I feel about him and I hope AR — or his camp — don’t look at me and think this is words from me are coming through Rich.

“Rich has his perspective of what he sees, I have my perspective. I’m a grown man, he’s a grown man and I think people should realize that grown men can say whatever the f*** they want to say and it shouldn’t reflect somebody else is saying it.”

That may be the case, but this doesn’t appear to be a controversy that will be going away anytime soon. Especially not with McMenamin also reporting that Reaves’ agent approached Paul regarding the comments, and with longtime Lakers reporter Jovan Buha reporting that some within the organization haven’t been happy with the agent’s podcast.

If nothing else, James is at least now on record that Paul’s podcast isn’t a vehicle to advance his own agenda. Still, that won’t stop many from reading between the lines of what his agent and childhood friend says on his newfound public platform.