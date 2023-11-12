Oct 14, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers small forward LeBron James (6) smiles from the bench during the fourth quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James chimed in on the recent suspension of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh.

Well, this was more of a subtle dig following the Lakers’ 122-119 win over the Suns on Friday night.

“I think us having the knowledge of Coach [Frank] Vogel and his coaching staff — we know that he’s going to switch defenses up, he has a lot of defensive packages and a lot of schemes so it’s just about trying to read the game and see, you know, at what point — the first quarter, second quarter — third, fourth — whatever they’re in, we’ve got some history with Coach Frank so we able to kind of have that blueprint, be able to steal some signals as well,” James said. “So that was key to our success, and the best thing about tonight was that we was able to get those signals and still be able to play on Sunday. You don’t get suspended like that team up north. Yeah. I appreciate it.”

LeBron James made a “stealing signals” dig at “that team up north” (Michigan; he’s an Ohio State FB fan) to my question on how Lakers overcame Suns’ lead. On Fri, Big Ten banned Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh from sidelines for rest of reg season for sign-stealing from opponents. pic.twitter.com/AtRmvPR5uB — DANA (@iam_DanaScott) November 11, 2023

Then James dropped the mic.

OK, well … as you can tell, there were a lot of Easter eggs linked to the scandal in James’ postgame press conference.

James, who finished the victory with 32 points of his own, is an Ohio State football fan so he was bound to feel some type of way following the news that Harbaugh had been suspended by the Big Ten Conference for the remainder of the three 2023 regular-season games, effective immediately.

The punishment comes after the NCAA notified the conference, as well as Michigan officials, that there was credible evidence received that the Wolverines had been involved in a sign-stealing scheme.

Despite the comments, James was feeling good after the game to get a come-from-behind win showing off his abilities and ignoring those who say he’s seasoned in his 21st year of NBA play.

Either way, he still manages to make time for a little dig.

[Dana Scott: Twitter/X]