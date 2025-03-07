Screengrab via X

LeBron James and Stephen A. Smith have traded barbs back and forth through the media over the last week. But at Thursday night’s Lakers-Knicks game in Los Angeles, they got to do it in person.

While James hasn’t spoken Smith’s name in his comments on NBA media being too negative, the First Take star (who has reportedly agreed to a brand new $100 million contract with ESPN) has definitely taken Lebron’s comments personally. Last week on his program, Stephen A. Smith torched LeBron James and the current generation of NBA players for being deserving of at least some of the criticism that comes their way and it has led to an entire news cycle of its own.

It’s not the first time that Smith, or someone with a high profile in sports media, has been critical of James given the spotlight he’s been under for the past 20+ years. But rarely have we ever seen a candid moment where LeBron has a direct encounter with a critic. But that’s what appears to have happened as the Lakers beat the Knicks in overtime in a thrilling nationally televised game on TNT.

Video surfaced on social media of James appearing to confront Smith courtside. And although we can only see James’s face and the back of Smith, it looks like to be a fairly tense conversation – at least the few seconds that we see. James looks like the only one really doing the talking and after a few seconds, he walks away. Lip readers have also insinuated that James wasn’t talking to Smith about his more recent comments, rather criticism about his son Bronny James.

Damn LeBron stepped to Stephen A Smith👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/ZJIDcPU4dL — LegendOfWinning (@LegendOfWinning) March 7, 2025

“I’MMA TELL YOU ONE TIME, BRO. KEEP MY SON OUT OF THIS ****, BRO.” What LeBron James allegedly said to Stephen A. Smith during a break in the Lakers vs. Knicks game 😳🗣️ Thoughts? 🤔 Via. @LegendOfWinning pic.twitter.com/VOvxOfdMH3 — Courtside Buzz (@CourtsideBuzzX) March 7, 2025

The video was first posted to social media well after the game, so we’re not quite sure when exactly this happened on Thursday night. But LeBron James confronting Stephen A. Smith over comments made about his son wouldn’t be a surprise given there’s also some recent history there.

In January, Smith was critical of Bronny receiving playing time and not said he did not belong in the NBA.

“I’m really, really trying to be as respectful as I possibly can be toward LeBron James, one of the top two or three players in the history of basketball,” Smith said. “I am pleading with LeBron James, as a father. Stop this. Stop this. We all know that Bronny James is in the NBA because of his dad. The first game of the season … father-son duo playing in an NBA game for the first time, an absolutely, positively wonderful story. “And then reality sets in. We love what we’re seeing from (Bronny) in the G League, because that’s where you belong, as you hone your skills and you get better and you legitimately earn, which I believe he has the potential to do. I am rooting for Bronny James … he’s a wonderful kid, I wish him nothing but the best.”

Afterwards, Smith went on his podcast and said that Klutch Sports reached out to him about his Bronny James comments and said that LeBron’s sensitivity about them was “beyond the pale.”

What did LeBron James really say to Stephen A. Smith? Was Smith able to get a word in or did LeBron just posterize him like Jusuf Nurkic? That’s something we would all love to know. One thing is for certain, Smith is going to only play up his feud with LeBron further because he knows this encounter will only bring even more attention and clicks. Thankfully, we probably won’t have to wait long to hear Smith’s side of the story on Friday’s First Take.