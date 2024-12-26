Photo Credit: ESPN

We don’t need to ask LeBron James what he thinks about the NFL playing games on Christmas.

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers took on Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors on Christmas night. The game was, as so many other matchups between the two superstars have been, an instant classic. Curry drilled a pair of improbable threes in the final seconds of the fourth quarter to tie the game. But Los Angeles Austin Reeves capped off a great night by making a game-winning layup with a second remaining. After the game, James was interviewed by ESPN’s Lisa Salters. He finished the interview with a shot at the NFL.

“Merry Christmas to my family back home — I’m coming home. And I love the NFL. I love the NFL. But Christmas is our day,” James said before running off the court to the locker room.

LeBron James: I love the NFL. I love the NFL. But Christmas is our day. pic.twitter.com/yoKP0TSmHL — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 26, 2024

Christmas has indeed been an NBA staple for decades. While the season begins in late October, Christmas Day is often regarded as the season’s true launching point. While the NFL on Christmas isn’t exactly a new thing, it’s become more prominent in recent years. A pair of games were played this year, which featured pop culture crossovers and high (and potentially impossible) streaming numbers. That’s likely to continue in future years.

And if Dallas Cowboys Jerry Jones gets his way, the NFL on Christmas will be an annual event — regardless of what day of the week Dec. 25 falls on.

Does Jerry Jones expect NFL to play on Christmas regardless what day? “Christmas Day is Christmas Day & it doesn’t wait around for what day it’s on. We want to be there on Christmas Day. “I would think the future is whatever day it’s on, we’re going to be there on Christmas.” — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) December 24, 2024

Given the NFL’s high viewership numbers, it’s likely that the NFL on Christmas will soon be permanent — and it might be already. But with games like the Lakers and Warriors gave us this year, the NBA will still have at least a part of the Christmas Day market.

[Jori Epstein on X, Photo Credit: ESPN]