Athletes in media are supposed to bring behind-the-scenes insights from the throes of competition, and LeBron James delivered this week on his NBA podcast Mind the Game.

While his Los Angeles Lakers were defeated by the Minnesota Timberwolves in five games, one moment in particular is sticking with James all these days later. In Game 4 of the series, James fell victim to Sony’s new Hawk Eye camera technology when officials reviewed a call at the basket and ultimately tagged him with a foul.

It was one of several first-round calls that were overturned as a result of referees’ use of Hawk Eye technology.

“There was a piece of camera work in the postseason, of our game in Minnesota, that I have never seen in my f*cking life,” James recalled on Mind the Game this week. “Where the f*ck did that camera come from?”

James’ cohost, Steve Nash, agreed.

“Also, it didn’t look like it was in HD. It looked like a 2006 Go-Pro,” Nash added.

James compared it to a CSI-level study.

“It was like some forensic fouls type s*it,” James laughed.

The call was in the final minute of a must-win game for the Lakers, so it’s no surprise it’s still on James’ mind. It may not have decided the series, but players, fans and media already decry the NBA’s extensive use of replay technology late in games. The Hawk Eye camera provides yet another angle for footage to check on bang-bang plays.

When a player like LeBron James is acting on instinct in the heat of a moment and a camera in the rafters — where referees would never be viewing a game — can overturn a call, it has to be frustrating. James was a good sport about it in hindsight, but this won’t be the last we hear from players and coaches about this bird’s-eye view camera deciding big postseason moments.