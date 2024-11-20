Photo Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James’ NBA career appears to be outlasting his tenure on social media, with the 39-year-old logging off for now.

James is leaving social media, but he’s not going quietly, making sure to post a farewell announcement before he logged off Wednesday afternoon. The announcement came hours after James claimed “everybody on the internet calls me a liar” and minutes after he shared a month-old post from Kevin Durant’s business partner, Rich Kleiman, about the apparent toxic state of sports media.



“With so much hate and negativity in the world today, it confuses me why some of National sports media still think that the best way to cover sports is through negative takes,” the Oct. 24 post from Kleiman reads. “We can all acknowledge that sports is the last part of society that universally brings people together. So why can’t the coverage do the same?” Kleiman wrote on Oct. 24. “It’s only click bait when you say it. When the platform is so big, you can make the change and allow us all an escape from real life negativity. I for one find it all a waste of breath. The Olympics and JJ and Bron’s show was the future of what this can and should all be.”

In the wake of sharing Kleiman’s post, James said goodbye to social media. “And with that said I’ll holla at y’all! Getting off social media for the time being. Y’all take care,” James wrote on X.

And with that said I’ll holla at y’all! Getting off social media for the time being. Y’all take care ✌🏾👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 20, 2024



It’s unclear whether a recent occurrence drove James to leave social media or if his exit was years in the making. Elon Musk’s alliance with Donald Trump probably doesn’t sit well with James, who has battled the president-elect publicly. But, interestingly, this departure came shortly after James appeared hellbent on calling out the social media critics who accused him of being a “liar” on the internet Tuesday night.

James was asked about his rookie teammate Dalton Knecht, and he used that question to rant about being labeled a liar. “Everybody on the internet calls me a liar all the time. They say I lie about every f***ing thing,” James said. Less than 24 hours later, James said goodbye to social media for the time being.

Things are going well for James on the court this season, with the Lakers jumping out to an impressive 10-4 record under rookie head coach JJ Redick. Maybe things haven’t been going as well on social media, where James gets accused of being a liar and criticized for making the Lakers draft his son Bronny.

Despite spending most of the last quarter-century in the spotlight, James has avoided any significant controversies or scandals. But he has been a social media lightning rod.

Maybe he just wants a break.

[LeBron James]