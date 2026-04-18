Syndication: USA Today

It’s been several years since he has been a fixture in the spotlight, but LaVar Ball couldn’t pass up this opportunity to get back into the headlines after the Charlotte Hornets were blown out in their play-in game for the Eastern Conference eighth seed against the Orlando Magic.

In spite of the game being played in Orlando, the Hornets were the favorites for the game after their thrilling overtime victory against the Miami Heat in the East’s 9-10 game. The Hornets had been the darlings of NBA Twitter and were a popular pick to perhaps cause some upsets thanks to their incredible analytical numbers in the second half of the season.

However, those good vibes and positive prognostications fell apart against the Magic. Charlotte shot just 34% from the floor and 27% from three.

But LaVar Ball has the solution for the Hornets to take the next step next season. They need to sign his other two sons Lonzo and LiAngelo to play with LaMelo Ball in Charlotte.

Oh, and if that wasn’t good enough, he also had some criticism for head coach Charles Lee as well.

Lavar Ball URGES the Charlotte Hornets to pick up his sons Lonzo & Gelo Ball after their blowout loss to the Orlando Magic, explaining that reuniting the Ball brothers is Charlotte’s only hope to make the playoffs 😮👀 “That coach gives up a little too early for me… It’s up to… pic.twitter.com/WLFr9b5ZBA — Slime🐍 (@ItsKingSlime) April 18, 2026

“If you want to go to the playoffs, three Balls are better than one. I’m trying to explain to you all, I have to keep telling you, if you want to go far you got to get all the Ball boys. The chemistry and the speed of the game is unmatched. You’ve got to be a heck of a coach to coach Melo. He’s a killer. You know what you do with a killer? You leave him in until the end. Don’t take him out till them suckers hit zero. And let it be known. He’s still trying to win. He could be down 40, down 50, it don’t matter. It takes vision and risk, trust me, to be a champion,” LaVar Ball said.

“And you better believe in your players, man. That coach give up a little too early for me. I’m trying to tell you all. Now you got something to talk about. The big baller is trying to give you a recipe on how to be a champion. But if the head folks don’t want to make their move and get all the Ball boys in Charlotte, I’m trying to tell you yes, in the best chemistry playing their speed game.”

The video message is reminiscent of the same LaVar Ball who was a mainstay on First Take and Undisputed other programs almost a decade ago hyping up his sons and his Big Baller Brand. He was also known for his own outlandish claims about his own skill, like his ridiculous claims he could beat Michael Jordan one-on-one. However, Ball disappeared from the headlines as Lonzo Ball’s NBA career was derailed due to injuries and he made an inappropriate comment to ESPN’s Molly Qerim in 2019. He has also had his own health setbacks, including having had his foot amputated due to diabetes.

As for his wishes for the Hornets to sign both Lonzo and LiAngelo, that may need a bit of a reality check. The Cleveland Cavaliers tried to make it work with Lonzo as a backup point guard this year, but ended up trading him to the Jazz after he averaged just 4.6 PPG on 30.1% shooting from the field. After he became a free agent, no team picked him up.

LiAngelo Ball has never played in the NBA and last played professionally in 2024 in Mexico. He’s now launching a music career that thus far has been much more successful than his NBA ambitions.

So it does not look like a Ball family reunion is happening anytime soon. However, if the Hornets continue their upward trajectory and LaMelo continues to lead the way, we might be seeing a lot more of LaVar Ball back on our timelines once again.