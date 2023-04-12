It’s been another injury-laden season for Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans. Williamson has played just 29 games this season, and has been out for three months and counting with a hamstring injury.

Prior to the Pelicans’ play-in game with the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night, Skip Bayless tweeted that “Pelicans executives and players are NOT HAPPY with Zion, who has been cleared to play by team doctors.”

This led to a 12 minute segment on Wednesday’s Undisputed, featuring Bayless and Shannon Sharpe talking about Williamson and his “injury-prone” label.

Larry Nance Jr, Williamson’s teammate on the Pelicans, disagreed with his take, saying “No one in our locker room is looking at Z any type of way. We’re with him every step of his rehab, and support his process, physically AND mentally!”

He added “Don’t listen to people saying things just to get views,” which is great advice for life in general.

No one in our locker room is looking at Z any type of way. We’re with him every step of his rehab, and support his process, physically AND mentally! Don’t listen to people saying things just to get views‼️ https://t.co/wJGjJvyzPR — Larry Nance Jr (@Larrydn22) April 12, 2023

There’s probably a kernel of truth in what Bayless is saying: some Pelicans executives and players probably aren’t happy that Williamson isn’t playing yet. But Nance coming out so strongly in defense of his teammate seems to indicate that isn’t the prevailing opinion among Pelicans players.