LaMelo Ball was involved in a car accident in downtown Charlotte this week, and he had little interest in discussing it with reporters.

Ball’s camouflage Hummer crashed into a silver sedan heading straight through an intersection Wednesday afternoon as the NBA All-Star was attempting to make a left turn. There was damage to both vehicles, with Ball’s Hummer losing a wheel in the collision.

Thankfully, there were no serious injuries and Ball was ready to play in the Hornets’ Thursday night loss to the Houston Rockets. After the game, Ball was asked about the incident and the 24-year-old point guard said, “Fortunately everybody is cool, so blessings,” he answered, acknowledging there were no serious injuries. “God is great.”

LaMelo’s postgame press conference: reaction to crash, his play tonight and more. pic.twitter.com/1CfT3J9jPh — Rod Boone (@rodboone) February 20, 2026



LaMelo Ball was then questioned for leaving the scene shortly after the crash. Ball did get into a Lamborghini and leave the site of the accident, but it was after police had already arrived.

“You’ve got to check in on that with them,” Ball answered in an attempt to direct the question to the Hornets’ PR team.

Following a few questions about the loss to Houston, reporters brought the topic back to the accident, with Ball being asked how he knew the other person involved in the crash was okay.

More LaMelo postgame – he clearly didn’t want to say much about the wreck. pic.twitter.com/w7otn7HBpA — Scott Fowler (@scott_fowler) February 20, 2026



“I saw her get straight out of the car,” he answered.

Ball took one more question about reflecting on the emotions of the crash on Wednesday and having to get ready for a game on Thursday. And during the next question, is when Ball finally got up and left. Maybe he or someone from the Hornets’ PR team could have warned reporters that it was the last question. But in his defense, he took plenty of questions on the topic before walking out on reporters.

If there’s an active investigation, LaMelo Ball can’t say much about the incident anyway. But with there being no serious injuries and Ball waiting until after police arrived to leave the scene, this doesn’t appear to be a controversy that will loom over the rest of the season, which for Ball and the Hornets, has been on the upswing.