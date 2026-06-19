Credit: imagn images via Reuters Connect

One of the most recognizable voices in professional sports is retiring from the position that he has held for over four decades.

You may not have seen Lawrence Tanter, but you would know his iconic baritone voice in an instant as the public address announcer for the Los Angeles Lakers from the Showtime era of Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to the Shaq and Kobe era and now the days of LeBron and Luka.

During the most recent NBA season, Tanter suffered a stroke in March according to ESPN and missed the last six games of the regular season and the playoffs.

This week the Lakers announced that while Tanter would be retiring from his courtside position, he would continue with the team in an administrative capacity as Special Advisor for Game Presentation where he will provide leadership and expertise to the team’s gameday presentation.

“Lawrence Tanter has been an integral part of the Lakers gameday experience for more than four decades, setting the tone for countless memorable moments with his professionalism, energy and signature booming voice,” Lakers owner Jeanie Buss said in a statement issued by the team. “Since the 1980s, LT has narrated every chapter of Lakers basketball, connecting generations of fans, players, coaches and staff while becoming a trusted and unforgettable part of the Lakers experience. I am incredibly grateful for everything he has given to this franchise.”

Given the Lakers have been one of the iconic franchises in American sports, Tanter’s voice carried far beyond Los Angeles, much like the famed Yankees PA announcer Bob Sheppard.

The Lakers did not name a replacement for Lawrence Tanter for the PA role moving forward. The NBA has now lost its top two longest-tenured public address announcers in the same season. Michael Baiamonte of the Miami Heat also announced his retirement before the beginning of the 2025-2026 campaign.